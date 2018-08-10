Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Promotion of Zero Budget Natural Farming

NITI Aayog held a meeting on 9th July, 2018 to discuss the promotion of Zero budget Natural Farming. Government of India has been promoting organic farming in the country through the dedicated schemes of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) since 2015-16 and also through Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). In the revised guidelines of PKVY scheme during the year 2018, various organic farming models like Natural Farming, Rishi Farming, Vedic Farming, Cow Farming, Homa Farming, Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) etc. have been included wherein flexibility is given to states to adopt any model of Organic Farming including ZBNF depending on farmer's choice. Under the RKVY scheme, organic farming/ natural farming project components are considered by the respective State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) according to their priority/ choice.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under Network Project on Organic Farming (NPOF) and All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) on Integrated Farming Systems, has initiated an experiment on 'Evaluation of zero budget farming practices in basmati rice-wheat system' at Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh), Ludhiana (Punjab), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Kurukshetra (Haryana) from rabi2017 to study the zero budget farming practices on productivity, economics and soil health including soil organic carbon and soil fertility. As already mentioned, farming that has been promoted under PKVY and other schemes aims at chemical free farming. Bio-pesticides, bio-fertilizers, onfarm / off farm natural inputs are used by farmers that results in reduction of input cost compared to inorganic cultivation which also contributes to savings.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Rupala

