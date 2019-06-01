Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar holds review meeting with Agriculture Ministry officials

After taking charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar held a review/presentation meeting with senior officers of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare at Krishi Bhawan today. Ministers of State for Agriculture Sh. Parshottam Rupala and Sh. Kailash Choudhary were also present.

Secretary Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Sanjay Agarwal welcomed the Ministers and briefed them about major initiatives and priorities of the Department. Other senior officials explained programs, policies and activities of their divisions and institutions. While addressing the officials Shri Narendra Singh Tomar reminded them of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling farmers income by 2022 and he urged the officials to orient their work and focus to realise this goal. The Minister emphasized on strengthening and fast tracking of e-NAM to facilitate agricultural trading. . He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first cabinet meeting approved extension of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support scheme to all farmers and also cleared a pension scheme ( PM Kisan Pension Yojana) for agriculturists. He alerted the officials for the need to to keep a strict vigil on the monsoon and drought conditions in the coming agriculture season. He stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with State Governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers. He urged the Agriculture Ministry officials to make a lasting contribution with integrity, team spirit and focussed approach in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers.

In their address both the Ministers of State for Agriculture Sh. Parshottam Rupala and Sh. Kailash Choudhary emphasised on the vision of the Prime Minister for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged all the officers to put in their best efforts.

***

APS