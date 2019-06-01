Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar holds review meeting with Agriculture Ministry officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 10:39am EDT

After taking charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar held a review/presentation meeting with senior officers of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare at Krishi Bhawan today. Ministers of State for Agriculture Sh. Parshottam Rupala and Sh. Kailash Choudhary were also present.

Secretary Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Sanjay Agarwal welcomed the Ministers and briefed them about major initiatives and priorities of the Department. Other senior officials explained programs, policies and activities of their divisions and institutions. While addressing the officials Shri Narendra Singh Tomar reminded them of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling farmers income by 2022 and he urged the officials to orient their work and focus to realise this goal. The Minister emphasized on strengthening and fast tracking of e-NAM to facilitate agricultural trading. . He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first cabinet meeting approved extension of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support scheme to all farmers and also cleared a pension scheme ( PM Kisan Pension Yojana) for agriculturists. He alerted the officials for the need to to keep a strict vigil on the monsoon and drought conditions in the coming agriculture season. He stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with State Governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers. He urged the Agriculture Ministry officials to make a lasting contribution with integrity, team spirit and focussed approach in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers.

In their address both the Ministers of State for Agriculture Sh. Parshottam Rupala and Sh. Kailash Choudhary emphasised on the vision of the Prime Minister for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged all the officers to put in their best efforts.

***

APS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 14:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aMexican president predicts good results from U.S. talks on tariffs
RE
11:25aMexican president predicts good results from U.S. talks on tariffs
RE
11:09aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China increases tariffs on imported US products from June 1
PU
10:44aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for May, 2019
PU
10:39aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar holds review meeting with Agriculture Ministry officials
PU
10:36aBK IRELD NC PRF'A : After Ernst & Young, Accounting Giant Deloitte Works On Ethereum
AQ
08:14aKenya to retire old 1,000 shilling banknote to stem illicit flows
RE
07:44aItaly promises to obey EU fiscal rules as debt rises
RE
07:00aRejection of Barrick bid is 'no brainer', top Acacia investor says
RE
06:47aChina to issue white paper on trade talks with U.S. on Sunday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
4AIRBUS SE : India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : Budget airlines the flavour of South Korean aviation market, Jeju travel booms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About