Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Peter Munya addresses 100 coffee society officials in Meru

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Today CS Peter Munya addressed 100 coffee society officials (chairman and secretary) in Meru who were split into two sessions of 50 each to meet Covid-19 social distance requirements.

The CS emphasized a raft of changes being introduced to revive and improve the coffee sector, both in productivity and farmer earnings. These included:

  • Access to coffee inputs through e-voucher.
  • A 3 billion fund available to farmers at 3 percent and deductible at sale point.
  • Digital weighing and ledger management in the societies.
  • Installation of eco pulper to replace argard pregrader to save water and stop pollution in the rivers.
  • Construct metallic drying tables to improve uniformity in drying, stop termite damage, and increase longevity of the Nylex.
  • Install remote-controlled security systems to curb perchment theft and use solar security powered systems 24/7 reliability.
  • Rehabilitate the milling systems in Dandora, Meru, and Sagana.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 13:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Peter Munya addresses 100 coffee society officials in Meru
PU
09:03aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for COVID-19 treatment heats up
RE
08:53aHertz files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic
RE
08:33aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL ECONOMY OF HUNGARY : Government adopted economy protection measures in good time
PU
07:56aChina must adhere to multilateralism, market forces - Xi
RE
06:53aIntl community speaks highly of China's determination to achieve poverty alleviation goals
PU
06:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premiers join deputies in group deliberation
PU
06:33aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's mobile game market surges 24.4% in April
PU
06:28aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 22nd MAY
PU
06:26aEU 'frugals' formally oppose Merkel-Macron plan for coronavirus grants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Stock Loss Torpedoes Earnings At Alibaba -- WSJ
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on NEJM Publication of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study
5HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group