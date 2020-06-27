Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : CS Peter Munya launches the livestock vaccination program in Baringo County

The CS Peter Munya today launched the livestock vaccination program in Baringo County, the third county so far, since he launched the National programme in Kajiado. The vaccination is earmarked to cover 14 ASAL Counties countryside. In his remarks during the occasion, Munya said that his Ministry is determined to implement the exercise for the benefit of the livestock farmers and food nutrition security in the Country. He said farmers in the country are soon going to be supplied with feeds and be taught on how to grow the feeds. Munya encouraged farmers to also practice kitchen gardening for food nutritional security.