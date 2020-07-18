Ministry of Agriculture Livestock & Fisheries of : Today Madam CAS Hon Linah Jebii Kilimo toured Livestock and Fisheries projects in Makueni County.

Today Madam CAS Hon Linah Jebii Kilimo had a busy day in Makueni County. The CAS toured Livestock and Fisheries projects within the county. These included a newly completed milk cooling plant at Kathonzweni, a fish hatchery at Wote ATC, a chicken slaughter house at Kisite and finally officially launched an aquaponics demonstration project at Kwothithe Secondary School.

The CAS noted the importance of fish farming projects both for income generation and for improved nutritional security and which is suitable at family level and needs only minimal space. She also stressed the importance of value addition on all agricultural produce as a means of improving family incomes.