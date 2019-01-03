Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Republ : Transforming the water sector – enabled by digitalisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 06:39am CET

Water resources management and water services are being renewed. Better water security is a key issue in ensuring sustainable development, both in Finland and globally. Digitalisation offers great opportunities in terms of higher water efficiency and security.

Good water resources management is part of the solution to almost all major global problems, including overconsumption of natural resources and climate change adaptation. Water management all through its lifecycle requires clear targets, up-to-date information, planning and leadership. Digital methods may be used to improve the efficiency of water resources management and the production and service concepts.

'Digital solutions, analysis of data and artificial intelligence create opportunities for having more accurate, up-to-date and analytical data for decision-making. Better data lays the foundation for targeted political and economic measures', says Seppo Rekolainen, Director of International Water Cooperation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Data - making things possible

Data required for digital solutions is one of the most important raw materials for achieving the sustainable development goals. The concept of data revolution launched by the UN describes very well the role of data as a key production factor. Real-time information and data are a new global currency, and their value keeps rising.

Besides the traditional practices and ideas, digitalisation of water services and advanced technologies also require a new and innovative approach. Dialogue across branches of sciences and economic activities is reflected especially in tomorrow's new service concepts.

'To achieve digitalisation in the water sector and water services we also need fresh ideas and new kinds of expertise from outside the sector. In long-term strategic planning the focus must be on open access to data and interoperability of information systems as enablers of digital water services', says Olli-Matti Verta, Chief Specialist of Water Management at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Towards a clearer picture

A sudden event that threatens water security may take place at any time. Floods and drought are forecast to increase, also as a result of climate change. In terms of water security a common picture of the situation will be even more important in future.

Rekolainen and Verta agree on the role of the situation picture. 'Through networking the national and municipal actors and the business life aim to maintain operational capacity in all situations, including large-scale flood events. A real-time situation picture enabled by digitalisation and collaboration across sectoral boundaries creates a solid basis for exceptional situations and emergencies as well.'

Digital solutions can also be used in water services to improve the situation picture such as in the monitoring and control of water consumption. Through digitalisation e.g. leakage of water from the pipeline can be detected sooner and information on it transmitted fast. By having up-to-date information, the amount of water lost from the pipeline can be reduced by tens of percentages.

Digitalisation means new opportunities for water-related business

Finland has the potential to become a major international player in the provision of water-related services. Finland has a vision where digital solutions can be used to produce comprehensive services that respond to customer needs. The solutions must also be scalable and adaptable.

'Digitalisation is the key factor for the internationalisation of business operations, but it is not the only thing that needs to be taken into account. We also need collaboration between companies, good networks in the world, and flexible financing solutions', Rekolainen says.

Inquiries:

Olli-Matti Verta, Chief Specialist of Water Management, tel. +358 295 162 123, olli-matti.verta[at]mmm.fi

Seppo Rekolainen, Director of International Water Cooperation, tel. +358 295 162 086, seppo.rekolainen(at)mmm.fi, tel.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Finland published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 05:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
07:06aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
07:04aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
06:44aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
06:39aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Government of Bangladesh Signs PPP Contract for Dhaka Bypass
PU
06:39aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY OF REPUBL : Transforming the water sector – enabled by digitalisation
PU
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore slides
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:59aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
05:41aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5Oil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.