Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture of British Columbia : Bailey Farm celebrates 100 years of farming in B.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 12:04pm EST

Bailey Farm is celebrating 100 years of farming history at the Nechako Valley Regional Cattlemens Association's Annual General Meeting this year.

The farm's history begins with James Bailey's arrival to British Columbia aboard the ship Ascania in 1914. From the coast, Bailey travelled to the Nechako Valley, where he had family already settled. Bailey enlisted to serve in the First World War and in 1916, he fought in France for three years as part of the 102nd Canadian Expeditionary Force Battalion.

'James' journey, his service and his dedication to building a home and a farm for his family are an inspiration to many,' said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture. 'Congratulations to the Bailey family on 100 years of contributing to B.C.'s farming, ranching and community history with best wishes for the years to come.'

In 1919, Bailey received a land grant through the Veterans Land Act and built a tiny, two-roomed log house. Thirteen years later, in 1932, Bailey married Elizabeth Redmond. They raised three sons and expanded the family home to accommodate their growing family.

The farm began with dairy cows, laying hens, beef cattle and horses. Beef cattle were raised for both food and income, while horses were bred to sell to other farmers and used to help with work around the farm. Milk, cream and eggs were sold locally to businesses in the community.

'Life hasn't always been easy, but we are very lucky folks who are blessed with a large family and a beautiful farm,' said Myrna Bailey. 'We have five children, nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren who have all played a role in keeping up the family farm.'

The Bailey family continues to raise beef and has expanded the farm to grow grain and hay.

Century Farm Awards honour agricultural organizations that have been active for a century or longer, as well as pioneers whose farms and ranches have been in families for 100 years or more. Each Century Farm Award celebrates the rich heritage of farming and ranching families and organizations in B.C.

Learn More:

For more information about B.C.'s Century Farm program, visit: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/century-farm-awards

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of British Columbia published this content on 22 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 17:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:10pJapan urges G20 members with fiscal scope to boost spending
RE
12:06pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit
RE
12:04pG20 sees need to coordinate coronavirus response as IMF trims growth forecasts
RE
12:04pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Bailey Farm celebrates 100 years of farming in B.C.
PU
11:39aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : announces regulatory approval of the development of Jafurah gas field
PU
11:08aThe ECB wants to talk to you about inflation. But will it listen?
RE
10:09aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Census Highlights Efforts to Count Every Child in the 2020 Census The U.S. Census Bureau hosted an event to highlight efforts to ensure all young children are counted in the 2020 Census.
PU
09:33aTwitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures
RE
08:09aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : An ambitious Europe needs an ambitious budget
PU
07:37aMARKETS UNDERPRICE CORONAVIRUS RISK : UBS chairman on Bloomberg TV
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory
2ALPHABET INC. : Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings--Update
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : RUMBLE SEAT: Can Sporty Sedans Still Thrive in an SUVs' World? -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group