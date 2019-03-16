Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana : Guyana/Malaysia to commence Reverse Linkage Project to boost rice industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

;trials to commence within the next two months

A team from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and MAX Agri Commerce of Malaysia representing the Malaysian Agriculture Research & Development Institute (MARDI) met with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to give an overview and update on the implementation of a Reverse Linkage Project between Guyana and Malaysia to further develop the rice industry.

[Attachment]

Minister Holder is pictured with the visiting team from from Malaysia and other officials from the MoA and the GRDB

The project, which is jointly financed by IsDB, MARDI and the Government of Guyana was approved by the Bank in September 2018, and has two pillars, will see Malaysian rice experts bringing eight varieties of rice in three categories (high yielding, aromatic and salt tolerant) for adaptation trials at the Burma Rice Research Station within the next two months. Additionally research on downstream/value added products of rice will also be done.

During the meeting, the team discussed the implementation of the project. A Joint Coordination Committee and a Project Management Unit were identified to ensure effective implementation of the project.

While engaging the representatives, Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder said that projects of this nature are encouraged as they support the introduction of innovative rice varieties that have proven to be more resilient and will significantly increase rice yields.

The team also conducted site visits to a rice mill and GRDB's Rice Research Station at Burma to get a clearer understanding of Guyana's commercial rice products, to discuss future collaborations with local farmers and to identify possible project sites for the production trials. The team also facilitatedA start-up workshop was organised to develop a platform to finalize the details necessary to implement the project.

Officials from the Bank noted that the bank's objective in Guyana is to facilitate the engagement between the Government of Malaysia through their private sector and the government of Guyana to promote South-South Cooperation modality.

Guyana became a full member of the Islamic Development Bank in 2017 and the 2018-2020 work programme was agreed to when a mission from the Bank visited Guyana in 2017.

The visiting team comprised of Mr Aminuddin Bin Mat Ariff, Regional Coordinator (Asia), Reverse Linkage Country Partnerships and Cooperation Islamic Development Bank, Mr Zalman Yaacob bin Zulkifli, Representative of MAX Agri Commerce Sdn. Bhn., Mr Zulkefli Mohamad, Chairman, Technical Committee on Halal Management System under Standards Malaysia and Mr Muhammad Hawari Hassan, Senior Assistant Director, Malaysia Halal Council, JAKIM.

Also present at the meeting were GRDB's General Manager, Nizam Hassan, Deputy General Manager Allison Peters and Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, George Jervis.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of Guyana published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 18:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : March 11-17
PU
02:04pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF GUYANA : Guyana/Malaysia to commence Reverse Linkage Project to boost rice industry
PU
01:01pInvestor group calls on Lyft to scrap dual-class share structure plan - FT
RE
12:04pPRESS RELEASES : Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on African and Global Issues
PU
10:56aLG chief solidifies grip on power
AQ
09:40aMalaysia threatens WTO challenge to EU's move to drop palm biofuel
RE
09:19aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/16 Premier stresses market's role
PU
09:04aBOND REPORT : 2-year, 10-year Government Bond Yields Hit 2 1/2 -month Lows, Amid Weaker-than-expected Data
DJ
08:44aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian FM.
PU
08:34aCLIC TECHNOLOGY : Open Cart Integration Further Positions CLIC Technology as a Trusted Cryptocurrency Partner in the $4.2 Billion Retail E-Commerce Software Sector
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : Steinhoff Probe Points to Inflated Profits -- WSJ
4APPLE : APPLE : Latest Stats on Apple Pay Revealed in a Profile by yStats.com
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW, Mercedes-Benz lower prices in China after VAT drop

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.