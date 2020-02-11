Log in
Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in 2020

02/11/2020 | 12:33am EST

BEIJING - China will work to keep grain production stable this year and improve planting structure, an official document said on Feb 10.

Efforts will be made to ensure grain production to remain above 650 million metric tons, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a document outlining key tasks of planting for the year.

The combined planting area of the country's three major grains - rice, wheat and corn - should stay above 93 million hectares, according to the document.

The country will also optimize planting structure to increase the quality of farm produce and provide more green agricultural products, the document said.

The ministry stressed the stable supply of vegetables as the country fights against the outbreak of novel coronavirus and urged better coordination across regions to ensure demand is properly met.

Grain output will continue to be an important criterion for evaluating the performance of provincial governors while city mayors will be tasked with maintaining a stable supply of non-staple food, the document said.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 05:32:06 UTC
