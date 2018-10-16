Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Minister Han Changfu and Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Cree...

Log in
Minister Han Changfu and Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Cree...

10/16/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Minister Han Changfu and Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Creed Co-Chair 1st Meeting of China-Ireland Joint Committee on Agriculture

DATE:2018-10-16 SOURCE:MARA

　

On October 12, Minister Han Changfu and Mr. Michael William Creed, Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine co-chaired the first meeting of China-Ireland Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation in Cork, Ireland, and the two sides exchanged their views on deepening China-Ireland agricultural cooperation.

Minister Han Changfu pointed out that China and Ireland maintain traditional friendly relations as well as the good momentum in developing bilateral agricultural cooperation in areas such as trade in agricultural products and personnel exchanges. According to Minister Han Changfu, on the basis of mutual political trust and mutual benefit, the Chinese side is willing to take the implementation of the new-round action plan on China-Ireland agricultural cooperation as a new opportunity, give full play to complementary advantages of both sides in agriculture and give priorities on pushing forward agricultural cooperation in four aspects. First, deepen agricultural scientific and technological cooperation in areas such as genetic breeding and green sustainable development and promote effective connections among agricultural scientific research institutes in the two countries; Second, promote the development of trade in agricultural products and strengthen publicity and promotion of featured agricultural products with high quality; Third, further carry out personnel exchanges and deepen mutual trust and understanding; Fourth, expand agricultural cooperation and strengthen mutual learning of experience in rural vitalization.

Mr. Creed fully agreed with the suggestions proposed by Minister Han Changfu and expressed that the Irish side attaches great importance to China-Ireland agricultural exchanges and cooperation. Ireland is willing to make efforts with China and deepen cooperation in areas such as trade in agricultural products and exchanges of rural development experience so as to further improve bilateral agricultural cooperation.

During his stay in Ireland, Minister Han Changfu signed the 2019-2021 Action Plan on China-Ireland Agricultural Cooperation with Mr. Creed, attended the symposium for Chinese-Irish agricultural science and technology experts and visited beef and organic sheep farms in Ireland.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:17:07 UTC
