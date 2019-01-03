Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : 25 % Increase in Coal Stock in Power plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 02:34pm CET

Ministry of Coal has increased the Coal stock & Coal supply to power plants to meet the energy demands in the country. With the focus on boosting the domestic Coal Supply, the Coal stock in power plants as on 31st December 2018 was 16.607 MT as compared to 31st December 2017 which was 13.199 MT. The increase in Coal stock in Power Plants is around 25% as compared to last year. As on 31st December 2018, number of power plants in Critical/Super Critical Category was 9 as compared to 31st December 2017 which was 13.

The Coal Stock in power plants on 31st December 2018 was sufficient for ten days as compared to the Coal stock in power plants in 31st December 2017 which was sufficient for nine days. The Coal supply from Coal India Limited (CIL) to power plants as on 30th December 2018 was 357.5 MT as compared to 30th December 2017 which was 332.03 MT. The increase of the Coal Supply from CIL to power plants is around 7.7% as compared to last year.

Overall, average Railway Rakes per day to power sectors from April to December 2018 was 251.8. The figure for the corresponding period of last year was 219.7

***

SVS/MKV/AP

Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 13:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51aApple shares slide after iPhone maker issues rare revenue warning
RE
08:49aSATISFYING DEVELOPMENT IN DECEMBER : Eurex Exchange up 23 percent
PU
08:46aJobless Claims Increased Last Week
DJ
08:39aSCANIA : trials first CNG truck in Lithuania
PU
08:34aU.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
RE
08:34aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 25 % Increase in Coal Stock in Power plants
PU
08:30aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Claims worse than estimates at 231K
08:29aApple shares slide after iPhone maker issues rare revenue warning
RE
08:15aUNITED STATES : ADP Survey better than estimates at 271K
08:15aInflation Was a Bad Bet Last Year
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers beefs up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene buy
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.