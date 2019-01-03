Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : 25 % Increase in Coal Stock in Power plants

Ministry of Coal has increased the Coal stock & Coal supply to power plants to meet the energy demands in the country. With the focus on boosting the domestic Coal Supply, the Coal stock in power plants as on 31st December 2018 was 16.607 MT as compared to 31st December 2017 which was 13.199 MT. The increase in Coal stock in Power Plants is around 25% as compared to last year. As on 31st December 2018, number of power plants in Critical/Super Critical Category was 9 as compared to 31st December 2017 which was 13.

The Coal Stock in power plants on 31st December 2018 was sufficient for ten days as compared to the Coal stock in power plants in 31st December 2017 which was sufficient for nine days. The Coal supply from Coal India Limited (CIL) to power plants as on 30th December 2018 was 357.5 MT as compared to 30th December 2017 which was 332.03 MT. The increase of the Coal Supply from CIL to power plants is around 7.7% as compared to last year.

Overall, average Railway Rakes per day to power sectors from April to December 2018 was 251.8. The figure for the corresponding period of last year was 219.7

***

SVS/MKV/AP