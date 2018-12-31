Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : Efficient Transportation of Coal

In order to ensure faster evacuation of coal, Rapid Loading System (RLS) is being introduced in coal companies (like CIL, SCCL) at different loading points, where coal loading is more than 1 million tonne (MT) from any mine to minimize the loading time and enhance dispatch with a view to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the operation.

It has been decided by Ministry of Power that all Power Plants located within 20 km from Pithead shall construct elevated closed belt conveyors within next 2 years (up to 1st April 2020). Further, it has also been decided that power plants located within 20 to 40 km from pithead should construct MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system within 3 years (upto 1st April 2021) and plants located within 40-100 km from pithead should also consider to construct MGR based on financial viability.

The decision of supply of coal, to the power plants located within 20 km through elevated closed belt conveyor, was taken in order to free up railway rake to supply coal to far-away power plants more efficiently and in an effective manner.

Normally, the supply of coal from CIL to its customers is done through the Road or Rail mode or a combination of both. For faster evacuation of coal from Pit Head, Coal Handling Plants (CHP) with Rapid Loading Systems (RLS) are in place in 19 mines of CIL. As per need, construction of CHP and SILO in further 9 mines is in process. To implement modern technology like Belt Pipe Conveyors, CIL has taken initiative to construct the same in two mines of MCL in the state of Odisha for transportation of coal from its coal stock yard to their new under construction CHP and SILO.

Coal companies are taking following steps for efficient transport of coal:

In-pit Crushing and conveying technology is being used for transportation of coal and Overburden. CHPs are planned near to the mines. Rail mode is cheaper, safer & more eco-friendly compared to road mode. The coal companies are taking steps to convert road mode to rail wherever possible. Coal supply to nearby Thermal Power Plants is being planned by belt conveyor system directly from the new and upcoming mines nearby.

Due to developments in the loading and transport systems in CIL & SCCL, in the year 2018-19 (up to 30.11.2018), there has been a growth of 9.4% in coal loading through railways as theaverage dailyloading has been303.6rakes in this year in comparison to the average daily loading of 277.5rakes in the corresponding period of last year (2017-18).

