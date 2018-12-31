Log in
Ministry of Coal of Republic of India : Production of Coal by CIL

12/31/2018 | 11:44am CET

Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased its production of coal from 462.41 MT in 2013-14 to 567.36 MT in 2017-18 (four years) resulting in an absolute increase of 105 MT as compared to increase of coal production of 31.15 MT between 2009-10 and 2013-14 (four years).

Further, in the current year during April-November, 2018, all India coal production was 433.90 MT with a growth rate of 9.8% and coal production of CIL was 358.32 MT with a growth rate of 8.8% over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Off-take/sale of coal from Coal India Limited Sources during last five years is given below:

Year

Total Offtake/Sale (in MT)

Growth %

2013-14

471.58

2014-15

489.38

3.8%

2015-16

534.5

9.2%

2016-17

543.32

1.7%

2017-18

580.29

6.8%

There has been progressive growth in offtake/sale from CIL sources. Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased its coal offtake from 471.58 MT in 2013-14 to 580.28 MT in 2017-18 (four years) resulting in an absolute increase of 109 MT as compared to increase of coal offtake of 55.70 MT between 2009-10 and 2013-14 (four years).

In the year 2018-19 (till Nov) also, CIL has registered a growth of 6.5% in coal offtake by achieving a dispatch of 391.82 Million tonnes against a dispatch of 367.99 Million tonnes achieved during same period of previous year.

During this fiscal upto November 2018, against the total Coal based Power Generation program of 663.60 Billion units, actual generation has been about 658 Billion units, thereby achieving 99.2% materialization of program and registering a growth of 5.5% over last year same period. Further, the generation by domestic coal based power plants was 605.01 BU, which was 101 % of program generation. This has been possible due to increased supply of coal to the power sector. During April-Nov 2018, Coal India Ltd.(CIL) has supplied 315.94 MT of coal to power sector at a growth of more than 8% compared to the supply of 291.78 MT in the corresponding period of last year.

As per CEA report coal stock at Power House end as on 25.12.2018 is 15.86 MT as against the stock of 12.92 MT on 25.12.2017 thereby registering an increase of 22.75%.

In order to enhance coal production, the focus of the Government is on increasing domestic production of coal which includes efforts to expedite Environment & Forest clearances expeditiously, pursuing with State Government for assistance in land acquisition and coordinated efforts with Railways for movement of coal.

This information was given in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

****

SVS/MKV/AP

Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:43:02 UTC
