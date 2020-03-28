Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Coal working to ensure maintenance of critical coal supplies during the COVID-19 lockdown period: Pralhad Joshi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 05:23am EDT

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has ensured that Coal supplies are declared as an Essential service and directed all the officials of Ministry of Coal to work harder to ensure that critical coal supplies are maintained during the lockdown period due to COVID 19 pandemic so that power and other critical sectors are unaffected due to the current situation.

Daily meetings of all senior officers of the Ministry are being held for monitoring coal production, supplies and dispatch. The first such virtual meeting was taken on 26th March 2020 through video conferencing by Coal Secretary Shri Anil Kumar Jain. A daily report would be given to the Coal Minister. As Ministry of Coal is a fully paperless office the entire staff is working on the e- office platform from the Ministry or at home as per duty rosters.

Coal stocks at power plants stand at 41.8 MT equivalent to 24 days consumption as of 26th March 2020. The Minister informed that various steps have been taken to ensure the easy and adequate availability of coal to every coal dependent industry/Power Sector.

The Union Minister appreciated work being done by the Coal India Limited where all officers and workers are ensuring the coal production and supplies are not affected in these critical times.

Shri Pralhad Joshi further assured that no approvals requiring concurrence of Ministry of Coal would be held up during the current lockdown period.

*****

RJ/NG

Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 09:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aFitch cuts UK's rating on coronavirus debt surge
RE
05:33aWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : WPA Offers Support To Show Pig Producers Disrupted By COVID-19
PU
05:23aMINISTRY OF COAL WORKING TO ENSURE MAINTENANCE OF CRITICAL COAL SUPPLIES DURING THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PERIOD : Pralhad Joshi
PU
05:15aEconomic Fallout Grows as Coronavirus Cases Pass 600,000
DJ
04:18aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Wants More Coronavirus Protections for Coal Miners
PU
04:17aCoronavirus Recession Will Be as Bad or Worse Than 2009, IMF Director Warns
DJ
04:03aNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Statement on President Trump's Signing of Coronavirus Legislation
PU
03:49aCoronavirus Recession Will Be as Bad or Worse Than 2009, IMF Director Warns
DJ
03:09aWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
03:07aMoody's downgrade to 'junk' adds to South Africa pain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
3KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. : UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A : Corporate › Governance Notice convening of Ordinary and Ex..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group