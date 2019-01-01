Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Benefits of RCEP Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 08:49am CET

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is a proposed Free Trade Agreement between ten ASEAN member states and their six Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners namely India, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and Republic of Korea, is expected to provide market access for India's goods and services exports and encourage greater investments and technology into India. It would also facilitate India's MSMEs to effectively integrate into the regional value and supply chains. On the other hand, India is not a member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) which is a grouping of twenty-one countries in the Asia Pacific region with an aim to deepen and strengthen economic and technological cooperation amongst APEC member countries.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

***

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 07:48:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Cashew Exports
PU
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Benefits of RCEP Agreement
PU
08:49aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Impact of Trade Agreements
PU
08:44aKim Jong Un Mixes Defiance With Hope for New Summit With Trump -- Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08aMacau casinos rake in $37.6 billion gaming revenue in 2018
RE
07:04aCEO : NIOCs Christmas Greetings to All Christian Employees
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:06aKuwait market closes year with small gains
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--Update
3SOUTHERN COMPANY : SOUTHERN COMPANY : Closes Sale of Gulf Power to NextEra Energy
4Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.