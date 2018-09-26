Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Cabinet apprised of the MoU between India and South Korea for enhancing cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and South Korea on cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology. The MoU was signed in New Delhi on 9th July 2018 during the visit of the President of South Korea to India.
The aim and objective of this MOU is to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of applied science and industrial technologies for the purposes of promoting sustainable development and enhanced quality of life.
