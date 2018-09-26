Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Cabinet apprised of the MoU between India and South Korea for enhancing cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology

Log in
Cabinet apprised of the MoU between India and South Korea for enhancing cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology

09/26/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and South Korea on cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology. The MoU was signed in New Delhi on 9th July 2018 during the visit of the President of South Korea to India.

The aim and objective of this MOU is to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of applied science and industrial technologies for the purposes of promoting sustainable development and enhanced quality of life.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:05:03 UTC
