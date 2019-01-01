Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Cashew Exports

Vietnam is a major supplier of cashew kernel and is a competitor to India. Industry has reported that processing cost in India can be attributed to a variety of factors like increased wage cost, lower output of cashew kernel, domestic and international demand-supply situation which increase the processing cost.
Details of Export of Cashew Kernel from India between CY 2013 to CY 2017 is given below:
|
Year
|
India's export of Cashew Kernel (HS code 080132)
|
CAGR % Growth
|
India's export of Cashew Kernel (HS code 080132)
|
CAGR % Growth
|
2013
|
917.48
|
Base year
|
1596.34
|
Base year
|
2014
|
861.02
|
-6.15
|
1930.39
|
20.93
|
2015
|
804.49
|
-6.57
|
2315.66
|
19.96
|
2016
|
730.99
|
-9.14
|
2732.52
|
18.00
|
2017
|
943.41
|
29.06
|
3320.07
|
21.50
|
CAGR Rate
|
-
|
0.70
|
-
|
20.09
(Source: ITC Trade Map)
This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha yesterday.
