Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Cashew Exports

Vietnam is a major supplier of cashew kernel and is a competitor to India. Industry has reported that processing cost in India can be attributed to a variety of factors like increased wage cost, lower output of cashew kernel, domestic and international demand-supply situation which increase the processing cost.

Details of Export of Cashew Kernel from India between CY 2013 to CY 2017 is given below:

Year India's export of Cashew Kernel (HS code 080132) CAGR % Growth India's export of Cashew Kernel (HS code 080132) CAGR % Growth 2013 917.48 Base year 1596.34 Base year 2014 861.02 -6.15 1930.39 20.93 2015 804.49 -6.57 2315.66 19.96 2016 730.99 -9.14 2732.52 18.00 2017 943.41 29.06 3320.07 21.50 CAGR Rate - 0.70 - 20.09

(Source: ITC Trade Map)

This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

