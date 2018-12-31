Log in
Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Export of Basmati Rice

12/31/2018 | 02:39pm CET

India is the largest exporter of Basmati rice, which is one of the major varieties of aromatic or scented rice. Details of exports of Basmati Rice during April-October, 2018, as compared to the same period during 2017, are as under:

Year

Quantity (MT)

Value (Rs. Crore.)

Apr-Oct. 2017-18

2371108

15208

Apr-Oct. 2018-19

2294787

16963

Source: DGCI&S

While there is a marginal decline of 3.28%in quantity terms, in value terms the exports have grown by 11.54%. As such, there is no question of any major hardship due to non-export of basmati rice.

The major export destination for basmati Rice are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Yemen Republic, USA, and UK.

The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of Department of Commerce, has been mandated with the export promotion of Basmati rice. APEDA has been able to register Basmati Rice as a Geographical Indication (GI) in February 2016. APEDA, in collaboration with the trade, has also established Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF), which undertakes various activities for development and export promotion of Basmati rice. Moreover, APEDA has also been providing assistance to the Basmati rice exporters under various components of its export promotion scheme.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 13:38:05 UTC
