Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Export of Basmati Rice

India is the largest exporter of Basmati rice, which is one of the major varieties of aromatic or scented rice. Details of exports of Basmati Rice during April-October, 2018, as compared to the same period during 2017, are as under:

Year Quantity (MT) Value (Rs. Crore.) Apr-Oct. 2017-18 2371108 15208 Apr-Oct. 2018-19 2294787 16963

Source: DGCI&S

While there is a marginal decline of 3.28%in quantity terms, in value terms the exports have grown by 11.54%. As such, there is no question of any major hardship due to non-export of basmati rice.

The major export destination for basmati Rice are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Yemen Republic, USA, and UK.

The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of Department of Commerce, has been mandated with the export promotion of Basmati rice. APEDA has been able to register Basmati Rice as a Geographical Indication (GI) in February 2016. APEDA, in collaboration with the trade, has also established Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF), which undertakes various activities for development and export promotion of Basmati rice. Moreover, APEDA has also been providing assistance to the Basmati rice exporters under various components of its export promotion scheme.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

