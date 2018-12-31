Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Export of Oil meal and Oil meal Products

There has been no decline in India's export of oilmeals during the last three years and the current year. Soybean meal constitute major share (more than 60%) in export of all oilmeals. Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) on export of soyabean meal has been increased to 10% from 7% from 13th July, 2018. MEIS is available at the rate of 5% on export of other oilmeals (except groundnut oilmeal).

The Government has come up with a comprehensive Agriculture Export Policy to boost the export of agricultural products. The Department of Commerce also has several schemes to promote exports, including exports of agricultural products, like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme, Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) etc. In addition, assistance to the exporters of agricultural products is also available under the Export Promotion Schemes of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Tobacco Board, Tea Board, Coffee Board, Rubber Board and Spices Board. These organisations also seek to promote exports through participation in international fairs & exhibitions, taking initiatives to gain market access for different products in different markets, dissemination of market intelligence, taking steps to ensure quality of exported products etc.

Details of India's export of oil meals to different countries for the last 3 years and current year (upto November ''18) and India's share in World exports are:

Commodity: Oilmeals: HS code 2304,2305,2306 Qty (Ton)/ Val in Million USD Country 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19* (upto Nov'18) Qty. Value Qty. Value Qty. Value Qty. Value BANGLADESH 242662 83.35 431980 154.76 649824 211.98 306074 113.89 VIETNAM 376845 69.16 316103 66.19 553458 116.09 392212 81.17 KOREA 710365 123.70 587796 90.78 602195 102.40 520542 106.57 FRANCE 13146 4.08 182975 69.43 233615 87.76 129053 51.84 NEPAL 111160 47.78 187711 73.91 216121 83.33 121626 52.15 GERMANY 416 0.22 55313 23.86 164570 70.59 57644 29.74 U S A 17721 12.88 50640 36.13 96235 60.70 116081 71.84 JAPAN 53175 25.32 217346 84.63 126753 50.61 98673 41.09 THAILAND 67978 19.87 55602 17.92 172844 44.90 200202 49.64 MYANMAR 37676 17.00 75691 29.02 109491 41.71 51988 18.45 OTHER COUNTRIES 425220 149.65 471098 158.82 645673 223.10 537357 201.75 Total 2056364 553.01 2632255 805.45 3570779 1093.16 2531452 818.13

(Source:DGCI&S)

* Figures for 2018-19 are provisional and subject to change.

Share of India's oilmeal exports (in Million USD) vis-à-vis World Export (in Million USD)

Year All countries export India's export India's Share (%) 2015 32273.04 833.31 2.58 2016 30162.00 579.68 1.92 2017 28239.57 1157.96 4.10

Note 1: The data on World trade has been obtained from UN Comtrade database. The data is calculated in calendar year in the UN Comtrade database.

Note : Figures for the calendar year 2018 is not available.

