Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Export of Oil meal and Oil meal Products

12/31/2018 | 02:39pm CET

There has been no decline in India's export of oilmeals during the last three years and the current year. Soybean meal constitute major share (more than 60%) in export of all oilmeals. Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) on export of soyabean meal has been increased to 10% from 7% from 13th July, 2018. MEIS is available at the rate of 5% on export of other oilmeals (except groundnut oilmeal).

The Government has come up with a comprehensive Agriculture Export Policy to boost the export of agricultural products. The Department of Commerce also has several schemes to promote exports, including exports of agricultural products, like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme, Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) etc. In addition, assistance to the exporters of agricultural products is also available under the Export Promotion Schemes of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Tobacco Board, Tea Board, Coffee Board, Rubber Board and Spices Board. These organisations also seek to promote exports through participation in international fairs & exhibitions, taking initiatives to gain market access for different products in different markets, dissemination of market intelligence, taking steps to ensure quality of exported products etc.

Details of India's export of oil meals to different countries for the last 3 years and current year (upto November ''18) and India's share in World exports are:

Commodity: Oilmeals: HS code 2304,2305,2306

Qty (Ton)/ Val in Million USD

Country

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19*

(upto Nov'18)

Qty.

Value

Qty.

Value

Qty.

Value

Qty.

Value

BANGLADESH

242662

83.35

431980

154.76

649824

211.98

306074

113.89

VIETNAM

376845

69.16

316103

66.19

553458

116.09

392212

81.17

KOREA

710365

123.70

587796

90.78

602195

102.40

520542

106.57

FRANCE

13146

4.08

182975

69.43

233615

87.76

129053

51.84

NEPAL

111160

47.78

187711

73.91

216121

83.33

121626

52.15

GERMANY

416

0.22

55313

23.86

164570

70.59

57644

29.74

U S A

17721

12.88

50640

36.13

96235

60.70

116081

71.84

JAPAN

53175

25.32

217346

84.63

126753

50.61

98673

41.09

THAILAND

67978

19.87

55602

17.92

172844

44.90

200202

49.64

MYANMAR

37676

17.00

75691

29.02

109491

41.71

51988

18.45

OTHER COUNTRIES

425220

149.65

471098

158.82

645673

223.10

537357

201.75

Total

2056364

553.01

2632255

805.45

3570779

1093.16

2531452

818.13

(Source:DGCI&S)

* Figures for 2018-19 are provisional and subject to change.

Share of India's oilmeal exports (in Million USD) vis-à-vis World Export (in Million USD)

Year

All countries export

India's export

India's Share (%)

2015

32273.04

833.31

2.58

2016

30162.00

579.68

1.92

2017

28239.57

1157.96

4.10

Note 1: The data on World trade has been obtained from UN Comtrade database. The data is calculated in calendar year in the UN Comtrade database.

Note : Figures for the calendar year 2018 is not available.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

MM/SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 13:38:05 UTC
