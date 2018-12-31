Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Export of Oil meal and Oil meal Products

There has been no decline in India's export of oilmeals during the last three years and the current year. Soybean meal constitute major share (more than 60%) in export of all oilmeals. Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) on export of soyabean meal has been increased to 10% from 7% from 13th July, 2018. MEIS is available at the rate of 5% on export of other oilmeals (except groundnut oilmeal).
The Government has come up with a comprehensive Agriculture Export Policy to boost the export of agricultural products. The Department of Commerce also has several schemes to promote exports, including exports of agricultural products, like Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme, Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) etc. In addition, assistance to the exporters of agricultural products is also available under the Export Promotion Schemes of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Tobacco Board, Tea Board, Coffee Board, Rubber Board and Spices Board. These organisations also seek to promote exports through participation in international fairs & exhibitions, taking initiatives to gain market access for different products in different markets, dissemination of market intelligence, taking steps to ensure quality of exported products etc.
Details of India's export of oil meals to different countries for the last 3 years and current year (upto November ''18) and India's share in World exports are:
|
Commodity: Oilmeals: HS code 2304,2305,2306
|
|
Qty (Ton)/ Val in Million USD
|
Country
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
2017-18
|
2018-19*
(upto Nov'18)
|
|
Qty.
|
Value
|
Qty.
|
Value
|
Qty.
|
Value
|
Qty.
|
Value
|
BANGLADESH
|
242662
|
83.35
|
431980
|
154.76
|
649824
|
211.98
|
306074
|
113.89
|
VIETNAM
|
376845
|
69.16
|
316103
|
66.19
|
553458
|
116.09
|
392212
|
81.17
|
KOREA
|
710365
|
123.70
|
587796
|
90.78
|
602195
|
102.40
|
520542
|
106.57
|
FRANCE
|
13146
|
4.08
|
182975
|
69.43
|
233615
|
87.76
|
129053
|
51.84
|
NEPAL
|
111160
|
47.78
|
187711
|
73.91
|
216121
|
83.33
|
121626
|
52.15
|
GERMANY
|
416
|
0.22
|
55313
|
23.86
|
164570
|
70.59
|
57644
|
29.74
|
U S A
|
17721
|
12.88
|
50640
|
36.13
|
96235
|
60.70
|
116081
|
71.84
|
JAPAN
|
53175
|
25.32
|
217346
|
84.63
|
126753
|
50.61
|
98673
|
41.09
|
THAILAND
|
67978
|
19.87
|
55602
|
17.92
|
172844
|
44.90
|
200202
|
49.64
|
MYANMAR
|
37676
|
17.00
|
75691
|
29.02
|
109491
|
41.71
|
51988
|
18.45
|
OTHER COUNTRIES
|
425220
|
149.65
|
471098
|
158.82
|
645673
|
223.10
|
537357
|
201.75
|
Total
|
2056364
|
553.01
|
2632255
|
805.45
|
3570779
|
1093.16
|
2531452
|
818.13
(Source:DGCI&S)
* Figures for 2018-19 are provisional and subject to change.
Share of India's oilmeal exports (in Million USD) vis-à-vis World Export (in Million USD)
|
Year
|
All countries export
|
India's export
|
India's Share (%)
|
2015
|
32273.04
|
833.31
|
2.58
|
2016
|
30162.00
|
579.68
|
1.92
|
2017
|
28239.57
|
1157.96
|
4.10
Note 1: The data on World trade has been obtained from UN Comtrade database. The data is calculated in calendar year in the UN Comtrade database.
Note : Figures for the calendar year 2018 is not available.
This information was given by the Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
