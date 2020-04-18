Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : Government amends the extant FDI policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 07:21am EDT

The Government of India has reviewed the extant Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and amended para 3.1.1 of extant FDI policy as contained in Consolidated FDI Policy, 2017. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued Press Note No. 3(2020 Series) in this regard. The present position and revised position in the matters will be as under:

Present Position

Para 3.1.1: A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, a citizen of Bangladesh or an entity incorporated in Bangladesh can invest only under the Government route. Further, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest, only under the Government route, in sectors/activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors/activities prohibited for foreign investment.

Revised Position

Para 3.1.1:

3.1.1(a) A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route. Further, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest, only under the Government route, in sectors/activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors/activities prohibited for foreign investment.

3.1.1(b) In the event of the transfer of ownership of any existing or future FDI in an entity in India, directly or indirectly, resulting in the beneficial ownership falling within the restriction/purview of the para 3.1.1(a), such subsequent change in beneficial ownership will also require Government approval.

The above decision will take effect from the date of FEMA notification.

******

YB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 11:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Government amends the extant FDI policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic
PU
07:16aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Permits 9 New FinTech Companies to Operate in the Regulatory Sandbox Specialized in Providing Saving Solutions for Individuals and Crowdfunding for SMEs
PU
06:25aTotal working with Mozambique to manage COVID-19 cases at LNG site
RE
05:51aBHP : establishes a US$25 million fund to aid contractor companies in Chile
PU
05:45aSpending Overseers Are Sidelined as Stimulus Checks Roll Out
DJ
05:10aAsian Economies Brace for Resurgence of Coronavirus as U.S. Cases Top 700,000 -- Update
DJ
04:55aS.Africa's mobile operators may need weeks to speed up broadband
RE
04:46aIMF, World Bank urge action to cover $44 bln gap in Africa's pandemic needs
RE
04:36a#FORGOTTENFREELANCES : FEU asks Chancellor for greater protective measures for creative freelances
PU
04:33aAsian Economies Brace for Resurgence of Coronavirus as U.S. Cases Top 700,000
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules
5DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : HAGENS BERMAN: Delta Latest Airline Hit by Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Consumer Fligh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group