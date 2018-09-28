Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Republic : High Level Advisory Group Constituted for Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:07am CEST

The Minister of Commerce & Industry, Suresh Prabhu, has approved the constitution of a High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) to make recommendations for identifying and pursuing opportunities and for addressing challenges in order to find a way forward in the contemporary global trade scenario.

The HLAG will consider ways for boosting India's share and importance in global merchandise and services trade, managing pressing bilateral trade relations and mainstreaming new age policy making.

The terms of reference (ToR) of the HLAG are to examine the prevailing international trade dynamics, including, but not confined to, the rising protectionist tendencies, especially on the part of major economies, non-engagement by some countries on outstanding trade negotiation issues and commitments, including the Doha Development Agenda, and their insistence on pursuing negotiating mandates, in many cases prematurely and without efforts, to build consensus and common understanding.

On new issuesand in light of this examination,the HLAG will suggest a way forward for India, taking into account its interests and sensitivities, and provide options for a balanced approach for the global community to build on achievements thus far, in creating a conducive global trade framework and move forward in a harmonious and consensual manner that is acceptable to the larger global community.

The Group may consider possible approaches and suggest a pragmatic framework for India's future engagement in international trade, and the manner in which it can play a proactive and constructive role in working with the community of Nations in exploring and building consensus on resolving emergent trade related issues.

Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla, Director of Oxus Research and Investments will chair the HLAG. The other members of the Group are S.Jaishankar, former Foreign Secretary, Rajeev Kher, former Commerce Secretary and Member, Competition Appellate Tribunal, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India,AdilZainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India,Dr.HarshaVardhana Singh, former DDG, WTO,Dr.Shekhar Shah,DG, NCAER,Dr.Vijay Chauthaiwale, Foreign Policy Advisor,Dr.Pulok Ghosh, IIM Bangalore, Jayant Dasgupta, former Ambassador of India to the WTO, Rajiv K Luthra of Luthra&Luthra and Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII.

The HLAG will meet regularly over the next two months and make specific implementable recommendations in light of the ToR, including on each of the areas, to facilitate the formulation of future trade policies. The HLAG may invite special invitees whose inputs may be considered necessary.Centre for WTO Studies (CWTOS), New Delhi shall provide the secretariat to the HLAG.

***

MM/ SB

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aFunding Circle sets IPO price at 440 pence per share - statement
RE
09:37aChina factory growth seen cooling as US trade dispute intensifies - Reuters poll
RE
09:37a-COIN INDICATOR : September 2018
PU
09:31aUK regulator to probe 'rip off' providers after super complaint
RE
09:29aPrudential, Sun Life among bidders for CBA's Indonesia insurance business-sources
RE
09:27aRICHARD LI : sources
RE
09:17aNikkei powers to 27-year peak on weaker yen, earnings hopes; regional stocks up
RE
09:17aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Petroleum Minister to launch SATAT initiative to promote Compressed Bio-Gas as an alternative, green transport fuel
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4JSW STEEL LIMITED : JSW STEEL : 2,900-acre Posco land for JSW steel plant 
5TESLA : TESLA : WHAT A CAR CRASH

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.