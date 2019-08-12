Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Culture Sports And Tourism of Rep : Former Japanese PM urges Korea's reinstatement to Japan's trade whitelist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama on June 12 gives a lecture at Yonsei University in Seoul on the symbiotic relationship among Northeast Asian countries. (Yonhap News)

By Lee Hana

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama has urged his nation's Abe administration to reverse its decision to exclude Korea from its whitelist of trusted trading partners.

Attending the 2019 One Asia Convention at Seoul's Lotte Hotel, Hatoyama told a follow-up meeting with the media that Japan's economic sanctions are a 'misjudgment' that should be canceled as soon as possible. 'We shouldn't forget that many Japanese believe that the whitelist exclusion was a bad move,' he added.

On if he thought the individual claims filed by Koreans forced to work for Japan during World War II had been settled by the 1965 bilateral treaty, he said, 'In 1991, the director of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's treaties bureau, Yanai Shunji, said an individual's right to file a claim was not terminated, even if claims had been settled at the country level.'

He also stressed that apologies to the victims should be made until they are satisfied.

Hatoyama served as prime minister from September 2009 to June 2010. During his term, he apologized for the atrocities committed by his country during its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and World War II. After stepping down as prime minister, he caused a stir in 2015 by visiting Seoul's Seodaemun Prison History Hall, a colonial-era prison, to offer his heartfelt apologies and knelt in prayer.

hlee10@korea.kr

Disclaimer

Ministry of Culture, Sports And Tourism of the Republic of Korea published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:55aMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF REP : Former Japanese PM urges Korea's reinstatement to Japan's trade whitelist
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAsian shares inch up on China recovery, yuan fixing
RE
12:04aAsian shares inch up on China recovery, yuan fixing
RE
08/11Indonesia stock exchange sees more than 57 companies launching IPOs in 2019 - director
RE
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/11Oil slips as demand outlook, trade dispute weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Germany's Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests
4SANDVIK AB : SANDVIK : Chief Executive Rosengren to step down and join ABB as CEO
5CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : responds to Great Pacific Capital Corp.'s announcement of its unsolicited propos..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group