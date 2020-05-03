Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism of Soc : Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights

Log in
Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights

05/03/2020 | 12:44am EDT

Airlines under the Vietnam Airlines Group including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and VASCO will continue to increase the frequency of domestic routes as of April 29 under the management of the Ministry of Transport amid the effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

To serve increasing travel demand on April 29 and 30, Vietnam Airlines has increased flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to eight flights per day while routes between Da Nang and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City have been raised to three flights per day per route.

From May 1 to 15, domestic airlines will continue to add more flights between domestic destinations, up to to 14 flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and four flights per day between Da Nang and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City.

More domestic flights will be scheduled as of May 16, increasing to 20 flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and seven flights per day between Da Nang and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City in a bid to serve trade demand and stimulate the tourism market in the summer.

Flights to other localities in Vietnam will be operated flexibly with three to 21 flights per week based on the current situation.

*In Ho Chi Minh City, various types of passenger transport have resumed normal operations from April 29.

Passenger transportation by taxi, contract cars, and tour bus have returned to normal operation while a number of subsidised buses will resume operation from May 4.
Source: Nhandan.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 04:43:01 UTC
