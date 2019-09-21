Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan : Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with the State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 04:37am EDT

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Zas who is on a visit to our country.
The parties emphasized that the high level of relationship between our countries and the friendly relations of the heads of the state create a solid foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation.
During the discussion of further actions that serve to develop military cooperation and strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the contribution of the two states to regional security was especially highlighted.
The Minister of Defense speaking about the great potential for the realization of joint projects in various areas, in particular in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, emphasized the importance of this meeting and expressed confidence in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
S. Zas expressing satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations noted the prospects for expanding ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan, including the further development of cooperation in the military sphere.
During the meeting, a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aHopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
05:12aNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Clearing the Way for New Opportunities
PU
04:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to see bumper harvest of grains
PU
04:37aMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with the State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus
PU
04:11aSaudi Aramco has emerged from attacks 'stronger than ever' - CEO
RE
03:12aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03:12aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
01:37aNATIONAL PORK BOARD : In the House…
PU
12:37aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA to impose general safeguards duty on rice imports
PU
09/20CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees stable growth in natural gas production
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : Thomas Cook has approached UK government for bailout funds
3TRUMP: Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : joins the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group