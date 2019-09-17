Ministry of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan : “Saber Junction - 19” Exercises are continued

During another stage of the 'Saber Junction-19' Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the 'Hohenfels' Training Center in Germany, the participants began to deploy and organize the activities of headquarters on the terrain, as well as the decision-making process.
The Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises moving through the relief terrain, also fulfilled the tasks of overcoming obstacles and suppressing the provocative actions of the imaginary enemy.
