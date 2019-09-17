Log in
Ministry of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan : "Saber Junction - 19" Exercises are continued

09/17/2019

During another stage of the 'Saber Junction-19' Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the 'Hohenfels' Training Center in Germany, the participants began to deploy and organize the activities of headquarters on the terrain, as well as the decision-making process.
The Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises moving through the relief terrain, also fulfilled the tasks of overcoming obstacles and suppressing the provocative actions of the imaginary enemy.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 12:36:07 UTC
