Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Aerospace Forces tests new ABM

30.08.2018 (06:00)

The ASF Air Defence and Missile Defence Forces' combat team successfully tested a new anti-ballistic missile at the Sary-Shagan test ground (the Republic of Kazakhstan).

The deputy commander of the Aerospace Force's AD and MD Army Colonel Andrey Prikhodko stated that after a series of tests the new ABM system has proved its reliability, and successfully accomplished the task, having engaged a simulated target.

Being in service with the Aerospace Forces, the Anti-Missile Defence system is designed to repel aerospace weapons attacks, as well as to warn of missile attacks and control outer space.

Tags: