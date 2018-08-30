Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Aerospace Forces tests new ABM

08/30/2018 | 10:37am CEST
30.08.2018 (06:00)

The ASF Air Defence and Missile Defence Forces' combat team successfully tested a new anti-ballistic missile at the Sary-Shagan test ground (the Republic of Kazakhstan).

The deputy commander of the Aerospace Force's AD and MD Army Colonel Andrey Prikhodko stated that after a series of tests the new ABM system has proved its reliability, and successfully accomplished the task, having engaged a simulated target.

Being in service with the Aerospace Forces, the Anti-Missile Defence system is designed to repel aerospace weapons attacks, as well as to warn of missile attacks and control outer space.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC
