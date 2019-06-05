Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : CIS countries agree on plans for military cooperation until 2025

06/05/2019 | 11:03am EDT
05.06.2019 (13:25)

The plans of the coalition military cooperation were agreed today by the participants of the meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Defence in Anapa, said its chairman, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

Summing up the meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Defenсe in Anapa, Russian Defenсe Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu noted that it was held in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, with full approval of the conceptual foundations of the development of military cooperation.

Following the meeting, he explained, 'the conceptual framework for the development of military cooperation until 2025 was approved, the main areas of cooperation in the sphere of unmanned aircraft and joint activities for 2020 were agreed upon'.

'The meeting participants spoke in favor of deepening cooperation in the development of joint military systems. Practical cooperation on air defence, air safety, topographic support, training of military personnel and a number of others was approved,' the Russian Defence Minister outlined the main areas of work, adding that decisions were also made to conduct joint exercises with live-fire drills of troops of the united air defence system and the organization of the 3rd Military Sport Games dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

'In the course of joint work, other decisions were made on the development of cooperation in the military sphere. Today's meeting confirmed that cooperation on defence and security issues in the format of the Commonwealth of Independent States is developing successfully,' stated Sergei Shoigu.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 15:02:08 UTC
