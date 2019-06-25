Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russia is ready to contribute to earliest possible stabilization in Mali

06/25/2019 | 07:25am EDT
25.06.2019 (13:45)

Russia is ready to contribute to the normalization of the situation in Mali and the creation of conditions for lasting peace and stability there. This was stated today by the head of the Russian military department, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting with General Ibrahim Dahirou Dembele, Minister of Defenсe and Veterans Affairs of Mali, held in the framework of the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum.

The Russian Defense Minister noted the traditionally friendly nature of relations between two countries, which 60th anniversary will be marked next year.

'We consider the solid experience of cooperation gained over this period as a good basis for stepping up the partnership in various fields,' Sergei Shoigu added.

In turn, the head of the military department of Mali conveyed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Minister of Defenсe for supporting Mali.

The armed conflict in Mali between government forces and militants of various groups broke out in early 2012. In many ways, he was provoked by the rising tensions in Libya after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:24:02 UTC
