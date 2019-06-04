Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Aerospace Forces test an upgraded ABM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 10:35am EDT
04.06.2019 (00:15)

At the Sary-Shagan test site (Republic of Kazakhstan), the air and missile defence forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted a new test launch of a modernized missile of the Russian ABM system.

Commander of the anti-missile defence system formation Colonel Sergei Grabchuk stated that 'after a series of tests, the new ABM system has proved its characteristics and successfully completed the task, engaging the target with a given accuracy'.

The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 14:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aFed's Powell commits to 'act as appropriate' to defend U.S. economy
RE
11:05aMID-YEAR OUTLOOK : U.S. Chemical Industry Expansion Continues Despite Headwinds
PU
11:04aChina to consider strengthening controls on rare earth exports - NDRC
RE
11:02aDollar steady after Powell opens door to U.S. rate cut
RE
11:02aAfter Royal Welcome, Trump and May to Turn Toward Thorny Issue of Trade -- 3rd Update
DJ
11:01aQuebec real estate developer tops Air Canada buyout offer for Transat
RE
11:00aCanada raises capital requirement for domestic banks to 2%
RE
11:00aDollar steady after Powell opens door to U.S. rate cut
RE
11:00aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION : Allies and partners reaffirm their commitment to the financial sustainment of the Afghan security forces and the importance of strong security forces to peace in Afghanistan
PU
10:59aINSTANT VIEW - FED WILL RESPOND 'AS APPROPRIATE' TO RISKS LIKE TRADE WAR : Powell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About