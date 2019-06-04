Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Aerospace Forces test an upgraded ABM

04.06.2019 (00:15)
At the Sary-Shagan test site (Republic of Kazakhstan), the air and missile defence forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted a new test launch of a modernized missile of the Russian ABM system.
Commander of the anti-missile defence system formation Colonel Sergei Grabchuk stated that 'after a series of tests, the new ABM system has proved its characteristics and successfully completed the task, engaging the target with a given accuracy'.
The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks.
