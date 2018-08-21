Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Defence Minister held meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar

21.08.2018 (19:28)

Military-technical cooperation is a key component of Russian-Myanmar relations said Defenсe Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing, in the fields of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2018.

According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Myanmar is Russia's strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. They briefly exchanged views on the priority issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

The Head of the Russian military department also stressed that cooperation in the defence sphere is a key component of the entire complex of Russian-Myanmar relations.

In turn, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing noted that military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is being strengthened from year to year.

Tags: