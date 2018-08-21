Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Defence Minister held meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar

08/21/2018 | 07:17pm CEST
21.08.2018 (19:28)

Military-technical cooperation is a key component of Russian-Myanmar relations said Defenсe Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing, in the fields of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2018.

According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Myanmar is Russia's strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. They briefly exchanged views on the priority issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

The Head of the Russian military department also stressed that cooperation in the defence sphere is a key component of the entire complex of Russian-Myanmar relations.

In turn, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing noted that military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is being strengthened from year to year.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:16:01 UTC
