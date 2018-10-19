Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Defence Minister highly appreciates Russian-Chinese relations

19.10.2018 (08:57)

Today, the Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu being on visit to Beijing met with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CMC of the PRC.

'At present, Russian-Chinese relations are experiencing one of the best periods in their history. Moscow and Bejing show an example of balanced and responsible approach to most topical international challenges' Sergei Shoigu stressed.

'Our countries cooperate in multilateral formats, primarily such as BRICS, SCO and UN. We closely coordinate on regional issues concerning security in North-East, Middle Asia and Middle East', he said.

The key to the stability of Russian-Chinese relations, he noted, is close friendly relations between the heads of state. Sergei Shoigu reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had held three meetings this year, including full-format summits in Beijing and Vladivostok.

'Dynamic interaction in the military and military-technical fields indicates particular degree of political trust in Russian-Chinese relations', Sergei Shoigu added , stressing that the depth, nature and focus of this cooperation are determined by the leaders of the two countries.

'We intend to fully implement the existing agreements in the field of military-technical cooperation,' the Russian Defence Minister outlined plans for the future.

'Today's meeting,' he said, 'is another opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues relating to regional security, security in those regions where the world today is witnessing particular tensions. This is definitely the Middle East, Syria, Libya, and other regions. '

The sides plan to summarise 2018 activity and outline top-priority tasks for development of military hardware in the near future.

'We determined to have an effective and fruitful work, which will further strengthen the partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries,' the Russian Defence Minister concluded.

Tags: