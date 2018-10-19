Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian Defence Minister highly appreciates Russian-Chinese relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:28pm CEST
19.10.2018 (08:57)

Today, the Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu being on visit to Beijing met with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the CMC of the PRC.

'At present, Russian-Chinese relations are experiencing one of the best periods in their history. Moscow and Bejing show an example of balanced and responsible approach to most topical international challenges' Sergei Shoigu stressed.

'Our countries cooperate in multilateral formats, primarily such as BRICS, SCO and UN. We closely coordinate on regional issues concerning security in North-East, Middle Asia and Middle East', he said.

The key to the stability of Russian-Chinese relations, he noted, is close friendly relations between the heads of state. Sergei Shoigu reminded that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had held three meetings this year, including full-format summits in Beijing and Vladivostok.

'Dynamic interaction in the military and military-technical fields indicates particular degree of political trust in Russian-Chinese relations', Sergei Shoigu added , stressing that the depth, nature and focus of this cooperation are determined by the leaders of the two countries.

'We intend to fully implement the existing agreements in the field of military-technical cooperation,' the Russian Defence Minister outlined plans for the future.

'Today's meeting,' he said, 'is another opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues relating to regional security, security in those regions where the world today is witnessing particular tensions. This is definitely the Middle East, Syria, Libya, and other regions. '

The sides plan to summarise 2018 activity and outline top-priority tasks for development of military hardware in the near future.

'We determined to have an effective and fruitful work, which will further strengthen the partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries,' the Russian Defence Minister concluded.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 324-324 - Veterinary medicinal products - A8-0046/2016(324-324) - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
PU
01:18pSWANSEA UNIVERSITY : Energy Safety Research Institute establishes Innovation Hub
PU
01:17pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pVolkswagen a winner as EU set to favour wifi over 5G - draft
RE
01:10pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
01:08pPM MEETING WITH PM LEE HSIEN LOONG OF SINGAPORE : 18 October 2018
PU
01:08pCARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE : technology exists, but no one dares take the first step
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation
5Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.