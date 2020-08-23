Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russian-Iranian military cooperation is being restored after restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic

23.08.2020 (15:08)

Russian-Iranian cooperation has been steadily developing and is gradually recovering from the restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic. This was stated today by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Amir Khatami.

'Iran is a strategic partner of Russia. Relations between our countries are characterized by a high level of trusting political dialogue and mutual understanding. Currently, Russian-Iranian cooperation continues to develop consistently, ' he said.

Sergei Shoigu noted that despite the difficult situation in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, contacts between Moscow and Tehran 'remain quite intensive'. 'The epidemiological situation is gradually normalizing. We are returning to holding significant multilateral events, ' the Russian Minister said.

He said that at the 'Army 2020' forum, which opens today in Kubinka, the Iranian delegation will be able to get acquainted with the latest Russian weapons. 'This year we decided to combine the international military-technical forum 'Army' and the Army International Games. At the forum's expositions, the Iranian delegation will be able to get acquainted with the latest examples of Russian weapons and military equipment,' Sergei Shoigu said.

The head of the Russian Defence Ministry wished the Iranian military personnel a successful performance at the International Army Games, expressing confidence that the visit of the Republic's delegation to Russia will be rich and interesting.

In response, the Defence Minister of the Islamic Republic, Amir Khatami, said that Russia plays an important role in the international arena and at the regional level, and Iran has always been interested in this.'

'We always wanted Russia to be a strong power in the international arena and in the region,' Khatami said, noting the important roles that Iran and Russia 'play in the region and in particular in Syria.'

The Minister described the 'Army 2020' forum as 'a major specialized military-technical event at the international and regional level'.