Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Servicemen of Russian Airborne Regiment went to Brest, where they will take part in a joint Russian-Belarusian exercise

11.10.2019 (14:57)

Paratroopers of the airborne regiment of the Tula Airborne Forces completed the loading of the military echelon and departed to Brest, where they will take part in the joint Russian-Belarusian tactical training of the Russian Airborne Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

The exercise will take place at the Brest training ground of the separate airborne assault brigade of the Special Operations Forces from October 21 to 25 under the leadership of the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

More than 350 servicemen from the Ryazan Tula airborne assault regiment take part in the exercise from the Russian side, 60 pieces of military equipment and 4 Il-76md military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are involved.

