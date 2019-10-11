Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Servicemen of Russian Airborne Regiment went to Brest, where they will take part in a joint Russian-Belarusian exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:41am EDT
11.10.2019 (14:57)

Paratroopers of the airborne regiment of the Tula Airborne Forces completed the loading of the military echelon and departed to Brest, where they will take part in the joint Russian-Belarusian tactical training of the Russian Airborne Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

The exercise will take place at the Brest training ground of the separate airborne assault brigade of the Special Operations Forces from October 21 to 25 under the leadership of the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

More than 350 servicemen from the Ryazan Tula airborne assault regiment take part in the exercise from the Russian side, 60 pieces of military equipment and 4 Il-76md military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are involved.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aProspect of Brexit Deal Bolstered After Irish-U.K. Talks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:01aLEADING THE WAY : Dairy Leaders' Forum discusses challenges and opportunities
PU
10:58aGM appeals directly to employees as strike losses pile up
RE
10:57aTSX set to rise for third day on trade deal hopes, strong jobs data
RE
10:55aDollar slides to three-month low on hopes of Brexit, U.S.-China trade deals
RE
10:47aDOLLAR INDEX : slides to three-month low on hopes of Brexit, U.S.-China trade deals
RE
10:47aTrump sees 'good things' in trade talks; China dangles partial deal
RE
10:45aAttorney Bill Urquhart Thrived as a Recruiter of Other Lawyers
DJ
10:44aWall Street rises as trade deal hopes grow; Apple hits record high
RE
10:44aTrump Strikes Upbeat Notes on Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
4PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
5HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group