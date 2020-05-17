Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : The fourth Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry took off from the Batainitsa airfield

05/17/2020 | 12:46pm EDT
17.05.2020 (14:15)

The fourth IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which performed tasks to assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection in the Serbian Republic, flew from the airfield of Batainitsa (Belgrad, Serbia) to the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that on May 17, three flights to Russia from Serbia will deliver more than 20 military personnel and 5 pieces of special military equipment.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 16:45:03 UTC
