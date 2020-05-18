Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Two aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel of the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry, which performed tasks in Serbia, took off for their homeland

18.05.2020 (10:25)

Two Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the Russian Defence Ministry's combined detachment, which was performing tasks to help combat the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Serbia, took off from Batainica airfield (city of Belgrade, Serbia) to the Russian Federation.

In total, on May 18 this year, more than 20 military personnel and 7 units of special military equipment will be delivered to Russia from Serbia by four flights.

Tags: