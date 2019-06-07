Log in
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of : Minister Taavi Aas met with the Russian Minister of Transport

06/07/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Taavi Aas, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, today met with Yevgeny Dietrich, Russian Minister of Transport, during the St. Peterburg International Economic Forum and jointly agreed to continue the work of the two countries' transport committee.

Aas confirmed to the Russian colleague, that Estonia will continue to invest in the railway infrastructure and is going to ensure a 120-135 km/h speed limit on the Tallinn-Narva route. 'Also it is important to continue our cooperation to decrease the time spent on border operations and thus speed up the movement of passengers between the two countries,' said Aas. The minister added, that Estonia is interested in the possible train connection on the Pihkva-Petseri-Koidula railway line, which could also be connected with Tartu and Tallinn.

Minister Aas said, that besides passenger transport, it is possible to further develop cooperation in rail freight transport. 'I see perspective to increase transit ridership through Estonia. We have enough free capacity both on the railway and in the ports for fast and quality treatment of merchandise,' said Aas.

Aas and Dietrich also discussed topics around direct railway connection, highway transportation agreement and talked about the flight and shipping connections. Minister Aas also raised the problem of lease cars crossing the border, which Russia promised to pay attention to.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:27:08 UTC
