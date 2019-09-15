Log in
Ministry of Economic Development of Republic o : A2 Sheet - Registration Officer

09/15/2019 | 12:02am EDT
  • Trade Policy Formulation
    Trade policy formulation is mandated to Ministry of Economic Development. The trade policy of the country is formulated, in coordination and consultation with the relevant Government Ministries and in compliance with international obligations, agreements, treaties and conventions that Maldives is signatory to.
  • Labour and employment policy
  • Transport policy
  • Investment Promotion
    Invest Maldives is the government agency entrusted with promoting, regulating and licensing foreign investments in the country. It is the first port of call for all foreigners keen on investing in the Maldives.
  • SME Development
    The potential of the SME sector in creating a more resilient and diversified economy as well as creating more employment opportunities, particularly in the outer atolls is ever increasing. The Ministry envisages establishing the requisite institutional and organizational mechanisms to restructure and consolidate all SME Development activities in order to achieve economies of scale and efficiency of operations.
  • IPR
  • Consumer Protections
    The Consumer Protection Act enables the consumers to protect their basic rights in buying goods and services. It includes the right for basic product information such as price, product labeling, and terms and conditions in the sale of goods and services.
  • Standards
    Standards make products and services more reliable and it helps to improve the organizational performance and minimize the risks. As the National Standards Body we work towards formulating national standards and adopting international standards to facilitate industry needs.

A2 Sheet - Registration Officer

Published on 15 Sep 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 04:01:03 UTC
