Ministry of Economic Development of Republic o : TOR_ Marketing and Business Development Offcier (SABAH)

Trade Policy Formulation Trade policy formulation is mandated to Ministry of Economic Development. The trade policy of the country is formulated, in coordination and consultation with the relevant Government Ministries and in compliance with international obligations, agreements, treaties and conventions that Maldives is signatory to.

Investment Promotion Invest Maldives is the government agency entrusted with promoting, regulating and licensing foreign investments in the country. It is the first port of call for all foreigners keen on investing in the Maldives.

SME Development The potential of the SME sector in creating a more resilient and diversified economy as well as creating more employment opportunities, particularly in the outer atolls is ever increasing. The Ministry envisages establishing the requisite institutional and organizational mechanisms to restructure and consolidate all SME Development activities in order to achieve economies of scale and efficiency of operations.

IPR Invest Maldives is the government agency entrusted with promoting, regulating and licensing foreign investments in the country. It is the first port of call for all foreigners keen on investing in the Maldives.

Consumer Protections The Consumer Protection Act enables the consumers to protect their basic rights in buying goods and services. It includes the right for basic product information such as price, product labeling, and terms and conditions in the sale of goods and services.