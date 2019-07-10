Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Economic Development of Republic o : TOR_ Marketing and Business Development Offcier (SABAH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
  • Trade Policy Formulation
    Trade policy formulation is mandated to Ministry of Economic Development. The trade policy of the country is formulated, in coordination and consultation with the relevant Government Ministries and in compliance with international obligations, agreements, treaties and conventions that Maldives is signatory to.
  • Labour and employment policy
  • Transport policy
  • Investment Promotion
    Invest Maldives is the government agency entrusted with promoting, regulating and licensing foreign investments in the country. It is the first port of call for all foreigners keen on investing in the Maldives.
  • SME Development
    The potential of the SME sector in creating a more resilient and diversified economy as well as creating more employment opportunities, particularly in the outer atolls is ever increasing. The Ministry envisages establishing the requisite institutional and organizational mechanisms to restructure and consolidate all SME Development activities in order to achieve economies of scale and efficiency of operations.
  • IPR
    Invest Maldives is the government agency entrusted with promoting, regulating and licensing foreign investments in the country. It is the first port of call for all foreigners keen on investing in the Maldives.
  • Consumer Protections
    The Consumer Protection Act enables the consumers to protect their basic rights in buying goods and services. It includes the right for basic product information such as price, product labeling, and terms and conditions in the sale of goods and services.
  • Standards
    Standards make products and services more reliable and it helps to improve the organizational performance and minimize the risks. As the National Standards Body we work towards formulating national standards and adopting international standards to facilitate industry needs.

TOR_ Marketing and Business Development Offcier (SABAH)

Published on 11 Jul 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 03:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
01:02aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Rise After Fed Signals US Rate Cut Likely
DJ
12:47aEuropean startups navigate long, winding road to self-driving future
RE
12:25aOil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:01aOil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
RE
07/10Most Southeast Asian stocks rise as Powell reinforces rate cut hopes, Singapore leads
RE
07/10FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
RE
07/10MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF REPUBLIC O : TOR_ Marketing and Business Development Offcier (SABAH)
PU
07/10Mnuchin Said to Advise U.S. Firms to Seek Huawei Exemptions -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3Oil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
5U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About