Ministry of Education Kingdom of Bahrain : Minister discuses educational cooperation with South Korea

16-09-2018



Minister discuses educational cooperation with South Korea

Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi has received the Ambassador of South Korea to Bahrain, Koo Hyunmo.

They discussed prospects of cooperation in the educational, technical, vocational, and higher education fields, and hosting academic programmes from Korean universities at Al-Hedaya Al-Khalifia University which is planned to be established in future.

The meeting was attended by Organizations and Committees Director Kifaya Al-Anzoor.

