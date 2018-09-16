Ministry of Education Kingdom of Bahrain : Minister discuses educational cooperation with South Korea

16-09-2018
Minister discuses educational cooperation with South Korea
Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi has received the Ambassador of South Korea to Bahrain, Koo Hyunmo.
They discussed prospects of cooperation in the educational, technical, vocational, and higher education fields, and hosting academic programmes from Korean universities at Al-Hedaya Al-Khalifia University which is planned to be established in future.
The meeting was attended by Organizations and Committees Director Kifaya Al-Anzoor.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Education - Kingdom of Bahrain published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 11:37:00 UTC