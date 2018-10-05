Log in
Ministry of Employment and Economy of Repu : Almost 40 enterprises committed to the ethical application of AI

10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

Already 37 enterprises and other operators are committed to drawing up ethical principles for artificial intelligence (AI). The principles will define how AI is used in fair and trust-building ways. Both large and small Finnish enterprises, representing a variety of sectors, are participating along with public sector operators. A kick-off event took place in Helsinki on 5 October 2018.

'Artificial intelligence raises a number of ethical issues, even risks. It fosters trust when enterprises take these issues seriously and design AI solutions that benefit their customers. It is great that so many enterprises have already signed up for the challenge,' says Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä, who launched the ethics challenge in September. The challenge is part of Finland's Artificial Intelligence Programme.

The goal is to get 300 enterprises and other organisations to sign up for the challenge by the end of the year. Organisations can sign up for the challenge at tekoalyaika.fi/etiikka.

Ethics is an element of corporate social responsibility

The Finnish enterprises K Group, OP Group and Stora Enso were part of the team ideating the challenge, and they were also the first organisations to sign up for it.

'K Group ranks among the most socially responsible commercial enterprises in the world and is the market leader in Finland. It is only natural that all our AI-related work is guided and supported by ethical principles for applying AI,' says Minna Vakkilainen, Head of Analytics and Customer Data at K Group.

'The economic success and prosperity of our customers are key goals for our efforts to deploy intellectual capital and artificial intelligence. Our customers' trust in the ethics of AI lays the foundations for all our AI planning, says Antti Myllymäki, Head of Artificial Intelligence at OP Group.

'We at Stora Enso build our operations on ethically sustainable grounds, and we want to be among the first in figuring out the role of ethics in harnessing new technologies,' says Samuli Savo, Chief Digital Officer at Stora Enso.

Ethics challenge to be presented at AI Forum 2018

Minister Lintilä will be meeting his European colleagues when he hosts the AI Forum 2018 conference in Espoo on 8-9 October. He will be using the best parts of the challenge kick-off event to promote Finland's AI message.

'Corporate self-regulation in terms of AI ethics is still rare in Europe. Finnish enterprises have now the chance to be international leaders in the ethical application of AI. We need enterprises' own actions as well as legislation to ensure respect for European values,' says Minister Lintilä.

Different sectors represented

The following operators have already joined the ethics challenge: Accenture, Barona, BearingPoint, Be Customer Smart Oy, Berner Oy, Business Finland Oy, CGI Suomi Oy, CHAOS architects Oy, DAIN Studios, Dazzle Oy, Digia Oy, DNA Oyj, City of Espoo, Fortum, Fourkind, Futurice, Health Innovation Academy Oy, Helsinki Intelligence Oy, Kiinteistömaailma Oy, K Group, Kunnan Taitoa Oy, Microsoft Oy, Neste, Nixu Oyj, OP Group, Population Register Centre, Reaktor, Saidot.ai, Sanoma Ltd, Selko Technologies Oy, Solita Oy, Stora Enso, Tieto, Finnish Tax Administration, Wärtsilä Corporation, YEEA Work Oy, and 8-bit-sheep.

The Artificial Intelligence Programme was set up by Minister Lintilä to make AI a success factor for Finnish enterprises.

Inquiries:

Jukka Ihanus, Special Adviser to the Minister of Economic Affairs, tel. +358 29 506 0180
Lasse Laitinen, Senior Specialist, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 504 7162

Contact persons in the enterprises:
Antti Myllymäki, Head of Artificial Intelligence, OP Group, tel. +358 10 252 2139, antti.myllymaki@op.fi
Minna Vakkilainen, VP, Head of Analytics and Customer Data, K Group, tel. +358 46 920 7503, minna.vakkilainen@kesko.fi
Samuli Savo, Chief Digital Officer, Stora Enso, tel. +358 50 387 0331, samuli.savo@storaenso.com

Disclaimer

Ministry of Employment and the Economy of the Republic of Finland published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
