Ministry of Employment and Economy of Repu : Minister Lintilä leads a Team Finland visit to Vietnam

10/13/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä will head a Team Finland visit to Vietnam on 14-19 October 2018 to promote exports and internationalisation of Finnish companies. The business delegation accompanying the Minister has 24 representatives especially from the sectors of energy, water and waste management technology, bioeconomy and digital technology.

During the visit, Minister Lintilä and the business delegation will meet Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam to discuss innovation policy and the bilateral economic relations between the countries. The delegation will also meet Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Van Son, and Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Le Quang Manh.

In addition, the delegation will have a meeting with Eric Sidgwick, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank, and Sebastian Eckardt, the World Bank's Lead Economist for the region.

The programme also includes a round-table discussion with local software developers, a meeting with representatives of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a visit to the water treatment plant of Hanoi. The delegation will also meet Hoang Binh Quan, Communist Party of Vietnam External Relations Chairman, and discuss cooperation possibilities in smart city projects with the Mayors of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The delegation will introduce Finland's expertise in urban waste, energy and water management and public transport in workshops led by different members of the delegation.

The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi will arrange a networking event for local opinion leaders and the Finnish business delegation.

Vietnam is an emerging country with rapid economic growth and more than 90 million people. It is also a Member State of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN. The relations between the EU and Vietnam are developing, and the forthcoming entry into force of the free trade agreement will open new opportunities for investments and trade in Vietnam.

Companies represented in the business delegation:
Cloud Asset Oy, Doranova Oy, EduExcellence Oy, Ferroplan Oy, Finland Chamber of Commerce, Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE), BMH Technology Oy, FinnSEA Oy, Finnvera plc, Fortum Power and Heat Oy, IQ Payments Oy, IWA Oy, KaukoInternational Oy, Nokia Corporation, Pexraytech, Simosol Oy, Toip Oy, Turku Science Park Ltd., Valmet Co., Ltd., Wärtsilä Corporation

Inquiries:
Mikko Koivumaa, Director of Communications, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, +358 50 345 3555
Akseli Koskela, Adviser to the Minister of Economic Affairs, tel. +358 46 9232 584
Minna Vilkuna, Vice President (Asia and the Pacific), BMH Technology Oy, tel. +61 4371 35788 (head of the business delegation)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Employment and the Economy of the Republic of Finland published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 07:17:01 UTC
