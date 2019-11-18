Ministry of Employment and Economy of Repu : New energy technologies held centre stage at SET-Plan Conference

Finland hosted the Conference on the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan, or SET-Plan Conference in Helsinki on 14 and 15 November 2019. The event brought together more than 400 participants from across Europe for discussions on energy systems and low-carbon technologies, and ways in which research and innovation could help speed up the transition to clean energy in the EU.

'The event managed to cover a broad swathe of energy technology. We discussed topics such as new technologies, technology funding and women's role in energy technology. All contributions were of the greatest interest, from the opening address by Prime Minister Antti Rinne all the way to the closing keynotes,' said Timo Ritonummi, who headed up the organising team at the Energy Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

In the words of the final communiqué: 'It is urgent to strengthen and further join up efforts in the fight against climate change, delivering on the EU's contribution under the Paris Agreement, achieving the EU 2030 targets under the Clean Energy Package and the National Energy and Climate Plans, paving the way towards a climate-neutral Europe.

'It is necessary to make structural changes in the energy systems through more efforts in the promotion of innovative technologies, digitalisation as well as sector coupling and sector integration, energy being at the basis of any human activity, whether food, housing, industry, or transport.'

'The participants emphasised the need to support a fair and socially acceptable energy transition by coordinating policies at EU level with those of national, regional and local governments allowing for a well-managed and just transition that leaves no region, no community and no citizen behind.'

Although SET-Plan Conferences have been held annually since 2008, this was the first such conference organised in Finland. The next conference, in autumn 2021, will be hosted by Germany as the holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU. SET-Plan Conferences offer policy-makers, businesses, academics and stakeholders the opportunity to assess progress made towards the objectives of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan.

This year's conference was organised as part of Finland's Presidency programme by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment in collaboration with the Finnish Government, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the European Commission.

Read more:

13th strategic energy technology plan conference outcome

Website for SET-Plan Conference (13-15 November 2019): www.setplan2019.fi

Video streaming link

Photos from the conference: https://www.setplan2019.fi/press-corner/

Further information:

Timo Ritonummi, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 50 592 2103