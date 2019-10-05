Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : 55th Anniversary of India's flagship capacity building programme - Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC)

10/05/2019 | 11:07am EDT

Development Partnership Administration Division of the Ministry of External Affairs is organizing a conference on 7th October, 2019 at the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra to celebrate the 55th Anniversary of India's flagship capacity building programme - Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC). Hon'ble EAM will preside over the event and MOS for Defence and MOS for External Affairs will be Guests of Honour. The Programme will be attended by senior government officers from various Ministries, Head of ITEC partner Universities and Institutes, Resident Heads of Missions and several other dignitaries.

ITEC Programme was launched on 15 September 1964 by the MEA. Over the last 55 years, ITEC has been a vehicle to share India's vast and unique experience of growth and development through capacity building and training of more than 200,000 government officials and professionals from 160 partner countries of the Global South in premier institutes of our country. With the focus on our immediate neighbourhood and our African partners, ITEC offers around 12,000 scholarships every year to professionals across a wide range of expertise, including in Information Technology, Healthcare, Agriculture, Governance, Entrepreneurship, Energy, Parliamentary Studies etc. and there is demand to expand it further.

In the above context, new capacity building initiatives like e-ITEC and ITEC Executive will be launched during the event, which will meet the popular demand for innovative courses to cater to a wider cross-section of users and professionals.

EAM will also inaugurate the e-VidyaBharti and e-ArogyaBharti (tele-education and tele-medicine project) for African countries. This is a pan-African initiative for all 54 countries of Africa, in line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for taking advantage of India's digital revolution for the benefit of African youth.

Human resource development is a key component of India's Development Cooperation and Foreign Policy. India's development cooperation is free from conditionalities and is rooted in the principles of solidarity, plurality, voluntary co-operation and mutual benefit. The ITEC and other capacity building initiatives embody India's belief that growth and prosperity of the world are indivisible, and India stands ready to play its part by sharing its skills and technical expertise acquired over decades of its developmental story.

New Delhi
October 05, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 15:06:02 UTC
