Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Congratulatory telephone calls to PM from Prime Minister of Pakistan, former President of Maldives and former Prime Minister of Nepal

05/26/2019 | 07:39am EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received today telephone calls from H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan; H.E. Mr. Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives; and H.E. Mr Madhav Nepal, Former Prime Minister of Nepal congratulating him on his victory in the recent General Elections in India.

The Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his telephone call and greetings. Recalling his initiatives in line with his government's neighbourhood first policy, Prime Minister Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to fight poverty jointly. He stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region.

Former President Nasheed congratulated the Prime Minister on the historic mandate and noted that the relationship between Maldives and India had deepened in recent times. He stressed the importance of close cooperation to fight the forces of extremism and radicalisation in the region. The Prime Minister thanked him for his felicitation and reiterated his commitment to continue fostering a strong, mutually beneficial and all-round partnership between the two countries for peace, security and development in the region.

Mr. Madhav Nepal warmly congratulated the Prime Minister on leading his Party and Alliance to a grand, historic and landslide victory. He expressed the confidence that India's emergence as a front-ranking world power would qualitatively uplift the entire region. Thanking Mr. Nepal for his warm wishes, the Prime Minister expressed his earnest desire to further strengthen and deepen the historically friendly and multifaceted ties between India and Nepal.

New Delhi
May 26, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 11:38:05 UTC
