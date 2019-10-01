Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : External Affairs Minister's remarks on the topic ‘Preparing for a Different Era ' at Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington D.C.

Dr. Hamre, dear friends it's good to be back and I'm delighted to see so many familiar faces in front of me.

The topic I chose for my talk today was 'Preparing for a Different Era' because I'm sure all of you would agree that we are if not in a different era we are certainly moving towards that and I thought I would share with you how we see that world and how we propose to engage that world we see.

We live in tumultuous times. It is a far cry from the soothing mantras of globalization that we heard just a few years ago. The primary characteristics of world politics today are the rebalancing of the global economy and polity, as well as the sharpening contradiction between the United States and China. 'Both powers are engaging the world in a manner different from their past. Whatever the outcome of their current arguments, their behaviour will impact the rest of the world very significantly. It will change our thinking and probably in time, create new approaches to global affairs.

2. The trend till recently was firmly in the opposite direction. The world was not only more interlinked in its activities, but also in its thinking. Technology was supposed to be the great promise that we could see made us more connected with each passing day. The default solution to any significant challenge - whether promoting trade, addressing climate change or responding to terrorism - was through shared endeavors. However, all that has started to change. It is not that the 'me' did not exist before. But national and global interests were usually reconciled through a network of agreements, mechanisms and practices. Between nation states and the international community stood intermediaries, alliances, regional structures or like-minded partners.

3. But this world, evolving steadily since 1945, stands eroded today by disenchantment with globalization, anger at mercantilism and an inability to accept changes. Its three key principles that we had taken for granted - access to global markets, value of global supply chains and reliance on global skills mobility - are all under stress. Players are moreover multiplying even as rules are weakening. The old order is visibly changing but the new one is yet not in sight. Perhaps, there will be none for quite some time. Getting used to operating in this indeterminate zone is the first challenge for contemporary diplomacy.

4. The globalized world is multi-dimensional, and its different facets support each other. It builds on the constructs of earlier periods, be it the colonial era, the Cold War or even the unipolar world. Identifying common ground and nurturing trans-national linkages, it is most vigorously expressed in economic activities. Especially over recent decades, a vast range of understandings and regimes were created that covered most aspects of our lives. As technology and economics threw up new domains, we responded by fashioning rules for them as well. While the practical world of business provided the bedrock of inter-dependence, multilateral rules and institutions decided how these businesses actually ran. Between arbitrating competitive interests and overseeing global commons, they created the basis for reconciling national demands. However imperfect or even unfair it may be, multilateralism was till recently the best game in town. But then, this too is enveloped in the tectonic shifts underway. Once globalization comes under attack, all its facets are subject to pressures. Opposition to globalized business will naturally undermine its governing rules and affect the institutions that oversee it. A self-centred world view does not have place for commitments that do not serve its immediate goals.

5. The structural impact on the global order of these developments are likely to be visible over the next generation. That would have many dimensions, each of one them in itself a factor of disruption. The most obvious one is that the world will be increasingly multipolar as distribution of power broadens and alliance discipline dilutes. An India or a Brazil will demand a greater voice with a growing economy. A Germany and Japan cannot be impervious to change in American thinking. Second, a more nationalistic approach to international relations will weaken multilateral rules in many domains. This will be particularly sharp in respect of economic interests and sovereignty concerns. Developments pertaining to the World Trade Organization or the Law of the Seas are not good signs. This prospect of stronger multipolarity with weaker multilateralism clearly suggests a more volatile near term. Third, such a world is also likely to fall back on balance of power as its operating principle, rather than collective security or a broader consensus. History has demonstrated that this approach usually produces unstable equilibriums. Fourth, world affairs will see a proliferation of frenemies. They will emerge in both categories: allies who publicly turn on each other; or competitors who are compelled to make common cause on issues. Fifth, a more transactional ethos will promote ad hoc groupings of disparate nations who have a shared interest on a particular issue. This could be supported by requirements of burden sharing and the need to reach out beyond alliance structures. Finally, the combination of these developments will encourage more regional and local balances with less global influence on their working. Put together, it does appears the world's creativity and diplomatic skills are really going to be tested.

6. Even if contradictions between China and the West sharpen, it is however difficult to foresee a return to a bipolar world. And the reason for that is the landscape has now changed irreversibly. Other nations are independently on the move, including India. Half the twenty largest economies of the world are non-Western now. Diffusion of technology and demographic differentials will also contribute to the broader spread of influence. We see forces at play that reflect the relative primacy of local equations when the global construct is less overbearing. The reality is that the space yielded by the West has been filled by many players, not just China. Furthermore, both the US and Chinahave a use for third parties and the politics of the daywill now drive multipolarity even faster. The beneficiaries will be the G20powers and those of that level. Powers who already have prior advantages like Russia, France and UK will get a fresh impetus. Some like India can aspire to an improved position. Others like Germany would increase their weight through collective endeavours. But this will also be a world of a Brazil or a Japan, of a Turkey or a Iran, a Saudi Arabia or an Australia, each having a greater say in their vicinity and perhaps, even beyond. The dilution of alliance discipline will only further facilitate this process. What will emerge is a more complex architecture, characterized by different degrees of competition, convergence and coordination. It will be like playing Chinese Checkers with many more participants, but who are still arguing over the rules.

7. A multipolar world that is intensely competitive and driven by balance of power is not without its risks. Europe, with its World War experiences, is especially chary. Even dominant powers favour such balancing only as a specific solution and not as a general approach. For that reason, international relations envisage collective security as a safety net. Even if that did not always work, broader consensus through wider consultations functioned as a Plan B. Those most unsettled at the prospect of multipolarity with weaker rules are nations that have long functioned in the comfort of an alliance construct. Unlike the historically independent players, it is understandably difficult for them to accept that the compulsions of inter-dependence are a good enough substitute. Others may contemplate this prospect with greater nervousness; but an India perhaps with a sense of opportunity as well. An individualistic world means that the entrenched order is more open to newer players. Long-standing group positions may become less rigid. That the format of play is also more bilateral strengthens the inclination to make accommodations. This has been more in evidence in the security domain, especially maritime cooperation, counter terrorism or in export controls. Whether it is the Indo-US nuclear deal, the partnership in Afghanistan or the Malabar Exercise, they reflect a departure from the old group-think to more contemporary pragmatism. It could now extend to be the economic domain as well.

8. Friends who differ or competitors who cooperate are a notable trait of this emerging world. Both express different aspects of constraints that limit freedom of choices in that interdependence. The rise of nationalism is largely responsible for the former group while global threats bring the latter together. Thus, we have seen the United States differ with much of the Western world, especially Europe, on issues like climate change. The politics of trade and energy have also been particularly divisive. But more than specific issues, frenemies have grown as mindsets have changed. The belief that alliances are burdensome is by itself a cause for friction. The momentum of the past, however, can still keep combinations alive of nations who may differ about the present. Despite such differences, traditions do continue as a basis for working together, even if sometimes unhappily. A very different motivation is provided, however, by the compulsions of common concerns. We have seen coalitions of convenience on global issues like counter-terrorism, piracy, maritime security, non-proliferation or climate change. These are issue-based and can again be effective even when grudging.

9. If division within alliances was one evolution, reaching beyond them was another. As the world moved in the direction of greater pluralism, pragmatic result-oriented cooperation has started to look attractive. They could also be reconciled with contrary agendas. The growing imperative of burden sharing was combined with an appreciation of influences beyond formal structures. Asia has been a particular focus for such initiatives, as regional architecture is the least developed there. Obviously, the mirror image of this is the utility to independent powers of those who have now become more realistic and cooperative. India today has emerged as an industry leader on such plurilateral groups, because it occupies both the hedging and the emerging space at the same time. An ability to reconcile its security interests with its political and developmental ones allows it great maneuvering space. The different era is one of focused agreements, specific agendas, flexible arrangements and greater customization. Comfort is the new commitment.

10. A world of multiple choices is increasingly opening up at different levels. We surely see that at the big table, where larger powers are dealing more opportunistically with each other. Through their behaviour, they encourage the rest of the world to also do so. In the light of the global balance being so fluid, the shaping of the local one has become an exercise of its own. Multi-cornered competition has gained greater currency than in the past. As they throw up issues, it is more effective for a country like India to respond with engagement than by distancing. The skill that current diplomacy therefore values more is the ability to engage contesting parties at the same time with optimal results. At a multilateral level, it makes abstention less viable as a default position and encourages more creative approaches. But there is a reason why going up the global power hierarchy is judged by the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities.

11. So in this different era,there will be convergence with many but congruence with none. Finding common points to engage with as many power centres will characterize diplomacy at its highest level. For this reason, India finds it perfectly natural to engage a Chinese leader at Wuhan, the Russian one at Sochi and then go on to do the '2+2' meeting of Foreign and Defence Ministers with the United States. At the G-20 in Buenos Aires last year, it engaged back to back, in fact this year as well, in two trilaterals: US-Japan-India as well as Russia-India-China. The country that fares the best is the one which has least problems with its peer group and the broadest acceptance beyond. For a number of reasons, the game has now become one of positioning and optimizing. The reality is that India either reaches out in as many directions as possible and maximizes its gains or takes a more defensive approach of avoiding engagement. This is not just about greater ambition; it is also about not living in yesterday. In this intensely competitive world, India's goal should be to move closer towards the strategic sweet spot.

12. But having said that, let me also caution that a world of 'all against all' is neither desirable nor indeed probable. The weight of history and the compulsions of politics will make sure that convergences end up as some form of collectivism. Nor can beliefs and values be divorced from the behaviour of states. Thus, even as we look at an era of more dispersed power and sharper competition, the way forward is more likely to be new forms of accommodation rather than pure transactions. While nations will naturally each strive to advance their particular interests, similarities and affinities will always remain a factor. So, while this is an exposition on changes in international affairs, I would emphasize that the direction is towards a new architecture rather than the absence of one.

13. Preparing for a more competitive and complex era will require a different mindset. For a nation like India, this would be in addition to the changes induced by its climb up the global power hierarchy. As a broad approach, it will be reflected in the primacy of long-term thinking over short-term calculations. It would encourage undertaking deep structural changes and ambitious socio-economic initiatives that can transform bothhabits and attitudes. In this world, what were presumed to be intractable challenges will have to be addressed, not ducked. An example to point is that of the recent changes in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir.

14. For many years, India sought a solution while Pakistan was comfortable with continuing with cross-border terrorism. The choice as this Government came back to power was clear. Either we had more of past policies and the prospect of further radicalization. Or we had a decisive change in the landscape and a change of direction towards de-radicalization. The economic costs of the status quo were visible in the absence of entrepreneurship and shortage of job opportunities. The social costs were even starker: in discrimination against women, in lack of protection for juveniles, in the refusal to apply affirmative action and in denial of the right to information, education and work. All this added up to security costs as the resulting disaffection fed separatism and fuelled a neighbour's terrorism. At a broader level, these realities also contradicted our commitment that no region, no community and no faith would be left behind. The legislative changes made this summer put India and the entire region on the road to long-term peace. That is the reality today in the making.And this is the India that will navigate the world which I have described just now.

15. The different era which we have entered also calls for both India and the United States to press the refresh button of their relationship. The really important relationships in the world are the less transactional ones. They are driven by global assessments and are based on strengthening each other. They visualize even in the uncertainties of a more volatile era new opportunities for cooperation. Recent events in our ties confirm that the deep convergences developed over the last two decades are now in full play. I am confident that a strategic appreciation of the emerging global landscape would only bring us closer.

Thank you for your attention.