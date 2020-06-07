Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-China meeting of Army Commanders on June 06, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 12:26am EDT

In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.

A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.

Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.

New Delhi
June 07, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 04:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aChina May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in six years
RE
12:26aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : India-China meeting of Army Commanders on June 06, 2020
PU
06/06EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia - Even $3 billion not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman
RE
06/06PM Johnson eyes relaxation of COVID lockdown, extra spending
RE
06/06JUN. 08, 2020 9 : 45 AM PT Multiple Locations SAG-AFTRA Foundation Presents: Intro to Narrative Video Editing with ... Read More
PU
06/06Mexico to sit out extension of OPEC+ oil output cuts
RE
06/06EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister
RE
06/06Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash
RE
06/06MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF SL : The Foreign Affairs Ministry to be part of the Digital Transformation
PU
06/06German lawmakers see way out of ECB court ruling conundrum - paper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - Telegraph
2Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks
3HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST : HUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Responses To Questions From Securities Investors Associ..
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : Budget airline launches with Narita-Bangkok cargo flight amid pand..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against SCWorx Corporation and Certain Officers &..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group