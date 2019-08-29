Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-Ghana Foreign Office Consultations

The 1st India-Ghana Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi on 28 August 2019. The Indian delegation was led by Shri. T.S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) and the Ghanaian delegation was led by H. E. Mr. Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and to look at new areas for cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues.

Both sides expressed satisfaction about the regular high political level exchanges, including the successful visits of Honorable President of India to Ghana in June 2016 and Honorable President of Ghana to India in March 2018 to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation inter alia, in areas of trade and investment, development partnership, dèfence & security, health & pharmaceutical sector, capacity building & training and people to people contacts.

India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and close, based on a common history, shared vision and values. Ghana is one of India's important partners in West Africa.

