Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : India-US hold a round of bilateral 2+2 intersessional meeting

08/23/2019 | 01:13am EDT

India and the United States held a round of the bilateral 2+2 Intersessional meeting on 22.8.2019 in Monterey, California. The Indian delegation was led jointly by Shri Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs and Shri V. Anandarajan, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence. The U.S. delegation was led jointly by Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Mr. Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in cross-cutting defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018, and explored further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest. They also discussed regional developments, and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The Intersessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the 2+2 Ministerial. The two sides agreed to carry forward these discussions.

New Delhi
August 23, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 05:12:09 UTC
