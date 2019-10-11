Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Media statement by Vice President on his visit to Comoros on 11 October 2019

10/11/2019 | 04:41am EDT

Excellency, President Mr. Azali Assoumani
Member of the Comorian and Indian delegations,
Member of the media,
Sister and brother,
Good Afternoon.

It is a matter of great pleasure for me to be here at the Presidential Palace in Moroni. I would like to convey my appreciation and thanks to the Government and the people of Comoros for all warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation.

My visit to Comoros is a testimony to the long standing friendship and goodwill between our two countries.

We share Indian ocean and look forward to work together for a safe, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

As a maritime neighbor, India is ready to share the experience of its progress with the people of Comoros, and we indeed have a keen desire to become a prominent development partner of Comoros.

I would like to commend President Azali Assoumani on his leadership and his efforts to bring growth and development to Comoros. In this, India will be happy to be a reliable development partner.

In our talks today, President Azali Assoumani and I explored many of these exciting opportunities. We agreed on the potential to expand our economic engagements in health, renewable energy, Information Technology, and maritime security among others.

President Azali and I were happy to witness signing of some important agreements. We have signed a MoU on Defence Cooperation. We have signed important agreements on Health and Culture. We have decided to exempt each other from Visa requirement for the holders of diplomatic and official passport for short visits. Let me share with you, Comorian citizens have already been granted e-visa facility by Govt of India.

Cooperation in the form of a Line of Credit of US $ 41.6 mn for setting up of 18 MW Power Plant in Moroni and proposals for setting up of a Vocational Training Centre under grant assistance between our countries today enhances the level of relations between both our countries.

I am happy to announce that India will be gifting medicines worth US$ 1 million and 1000 MTs of rice and USD 2 mn for Interceptor Boats. India has also announced Line of Credit for USD 20 mn for procurement of High Speed Interceptor Boats. I am also happy to welcome the signing of the agreement on tele-education and tele-medicine - eVidya Bharati eArogya Bharati.

Multilaterally, Comoros and India have a commonality of approach on most of the important issues facing the world community, and have consistently supported each other in different multilateral forums. Clearly, there is a lot in our past and present that binds India and Comoros together. I thank President Azali Assoumani for Comoros' support in our common fight against terrorism as well as for reforms in the Security Council and its continued support to India's candidature for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

To conclude, I once again thank President Azali Assoumani and the Government and people of Comoros for the warm reception that they have given to me and my delegation in your beautiful country. The Government of India stands ready to extend all support for the growth and development of Comoros within the limits of our capacities, and as per the priorities of the Government of Comoros.

Your Excellency, on behalf of 1.3 Billion Indians, I wish all the best to the people of Comoros.

Thank You.

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:40:02 UTC
