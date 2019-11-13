Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Meeting of Prime Minister with Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit at Brasilia on 13 November 2019.

Prime Minister Modi invited the President of Brazil to the Republic Day 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Both leaders agreed that on this occasion the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership. PM Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil , including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels.

The President of Brazil expressed his readiness and informed PM that a large business delegation will accompany him to India. They also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors. PM welcomed the decision of President to grant visa free travel to Indian citizens.

